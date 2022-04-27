Access road to Aberdeen’s A&E to close overnight for construction works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Access road to Aberdeen’s A&E to close overnight for construction works

By Denny Andonova
April 27, 2022, 4:20 pm Updated: April 27, 2022, 4:24 pm
The access route to the A&E entrance will close overnight for construction works. Photo by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
The access route to the A&E entrance will close overnight for construction works. Photo by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

The entrance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s A&E department will close tomorrow for building works.

Foresterhill Road, which is the main access route to the emergency department, will be shut from 9pm on April 28 until 7am on April 29.

The temporary closure is to allow the installation of a link bridge connecting the new Baird Family Hospital to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) and Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Members of the public who need to access the A&E department have been asked to use the Maggie’s Centre entrance on Westburn Road or Cornhill Road entrances.

Drop-off parking points will be available at the RACH car park, while the Lady Helen Parking Centre on Foresterhill Road will remain open for overnight parking.

