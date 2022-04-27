Access road to Aberdeen’s A&E to close overnight for construction works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The entrance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s A&E department will close tomorrow for building works.

Foresterhill Road, which is the main access route to the emergency department, will be shut from 9pm on April 28 until 7am on April 29.

The temporary closure is to allow the installation of a link bridge connecting the new Baird Family Hospital to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) and Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Members of the public who need to access the A&E department have been asked to use the Maggie’s Centre entrance on Westburn Road or Cornhill Road entrances.

Drop-off parking points will be available at the RACH car park, while the Lady Helen Parking Centre on Foresterhill Road will remain open for overnight parking.

Stay up-to-date with all the latest road closures in Aberdeen with our weekly list: