Teenager Amelia Pirog, 14, missing in Aberdeen

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Torry area of Aberdeen.

Amelia Pirog was last seen around 5pm on Friday April 29 on Glenbervie Road.

She is described as around 5ft 7ins and has reddish-brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a white jumper, black leggings and white shoes.

The 14-year-old is known to have connections in the Mastrick area of the city.

Concern is growing for her welfare and officers are asking who has seen Amelia, or knows where she is to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 0252 of Saturday April 30.