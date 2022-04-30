League One champions Cove Rangers end season with 3-2 comeback win at East Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

League One champions Cove Rangers end season with 3-2 comeback win at East Fife

By Jamie Durent
April 30, 2022, 4:52 pm
Mitch Megginson celebrates putting Cove Rangers 2-0 up against Peterhead
League One champions Cove Rangers came from 2-0 down to finish the season with a 3-2 win at bottom side East Fife.

A poor first-half from Cove saw goals from Danny Denholm and Kyle Connell put the Fifers in front, with Mitch Megginson netting from the spot to reduce the deficit.

Megginson grabbed another to level the scores in the second half before Mark Reynolds headed them in front.

It means Cove finish the season with a 26-game unbeaten run, while Megginson looks certain to scoop the SPFL golden boot award. His tally of 18 goals can only be topped by Premiership players in their remaining games, with Regan Charles-Cook the top-flight’s leading marksman with 13.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley
Cove were without Ryan Strachan and Rory McAllister through injury, while Fraser Fyvie, Iain Vigurs and Shay Logan were also left out. Jamie Masson, Leighton McIntosh and Robbie Leitch came into the side.

Masson came close to delivering the opener on five minutes after he was slipped in by Megginson, however his shot clipped the bar on its way over.

But East Fife, who had already been relegated from League One, took the lead in preventable circumstances after Stuart McKenzie fumbled a harmless through-ball against Denholm and the midfielder turned the ball into an empty net.

One was soon two and there was far greater quality about this one, with Connell curling a shot beyond a static McKenzie from the left side of the box.

Cove were backed by a vociferous travelling support in party mode but in the first half were struggling to deliver anything of note to back them up.

Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson.
They finally got themselves back into the game seven minutes from the break. McIntosh was brought down coming into the area and Megginson rolled home the penalty.

A McIntosh ball across goal threatened to cause a problem for the home defence but East Fife were well worth their half-time lead.

Denholm nearly gave the hosts the perfect start to the second half as he got in behind Harry Milne and through on goal, however McKenzie was out quickly to block.

They should have had a third on 53 minutes as Denholm’s cross from the right was met by an unmarked Ryan Blair who sent his header wide of goal.

But they were duly punished and it was Megginson again, this time pouncing after Morgyn Neill had headed Masson’s corner back into the six-yard box.

Another set-piece helped complete the turnaround after the hour. Masson this time dropped his corner to the far post, where Milne’s downward header was superbly saved by Jude Smith only for Reynolds to nod in the rebound.

Cove Rangers new signing Mark Reynolds
Milne’s farewell appearance did not bring a goal despite his best efforts, with a shot from just inside the box going straight to Smith.

McKenzie ensured the points with a fine save to deny Denholm, as Cove brought down the curtain on their campaign and will now prepare for life in the Championship.

EAST FIFE (4-1-4-1) – J Smith 6; Mercer 6, Steele 5, C Higgins 5, Slattery 6 (Healy 63), Millar 6, Denholm 7, Pollock 5 (Walls 76), Blair 6, Newton 6, Connell 7 (Cunningham 76). Subs not used – Campbell, Dow, Semple, Mackenzie.

COVE RANGERS (4-2-3-1) – McKenzie 6; Ross 6, Neill 6, Reynolds 7, Milne 6, Yule 6, Scully 7, McIntosh 6 (Adeyemo 78), Leitch 6 (Fotheringham 64), Masson 7, Megginson 7. Subs not used – Gourlay.

Referee – Duncan Williams 5.

Man of the match – Mitch Megginson.

