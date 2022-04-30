Driver charged in connection with four-vehicle crash on Lang Stracht

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver has been charged in connection with road traffic offences following a four-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.

The collision took place on the Lang Stracht at around 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

The road was partially blocked while officers attended, but traffic was able to pass in both directions.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 4.10pm on Saturday, April 30, to a report of a crash on Lang Stracht, Aberdeen, involving four vehicles.

“The road was partially blocked and reopened around 5pm.

“One driver has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The ambulance service was also at the scene but there are no reports of injuries.