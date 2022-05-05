Visitors to Aberdeenshire urged to respect the countryside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Visitors to Aberdeenshire urged to respect the countryside

By Joanna Bremner
May 5, 2022, 10:41 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 11:43 am
Picture shows; Litter at Inchgarth Reservoir.
Litter at Inchgarth Reservoir in Aberdeen.

Aberdeenshire Council is urging visitors to be responsible in the countryside.

As summer approaches, local volunteers have been busy preparing country parks, beaches and other attractions for the coming influx of tourists.

This has involved improving toilet provision, litter bins and signage.

Strict traffic restrictions, such as those in place at Linn O’ Dee and and Loch Muick in recent years, are not yet in place – but this will be monitored over the coming months.

Visitors are asked to remember three key rules:

  • Bin your waste: Dispose of all litter and bagged dog waste in bins or take waste home with you.
  • Plan ahead: Areas and car parks can fill up quickly. Check the relevant websites and have a Plan B destination in mind for your outing.
  • Be responsible: Follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, especially on farmland. Follow the latest guidance regarding hygiene and physical distancing.

Tourists should keep countryside clean

Alan Wood, director of environment and infrastructure services, said: “Communities the length and breadth of Aberdeenshire are gearing up to welcome thousands of visitors in the coming weeks and indeed throughout the summer.

“Particularly after two very challenging years, our towns and villages will again be relying on this influx to support businesses and battle back from the effects of Covid.

“Ahead of the coming tourist season, I would like to thank all those who will be enjoying Aberdeenshire’s scenery and ensuring our countryside and coastline is kept clean and tidy for all to enjoy.”

Visitors are also asked to keep in mind that the summer months are a busy time for farming communities.

Owners are asked to keep their dogs under control, especially around livestock or nesting birds.

Dogs should be on a short lead or close at heel, and should not enter fields where there is livestock.

Avoid farmyards, farm machinery and avoid touching surfaces like gates or stiles.

Plan your trip here or find locations and opening times of public toilets.

Right to roam: ‘There’s no such thing as trespass’ and six other Scottish access myths busted

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]