Visitors to Aberdeenshire urged to respect the countryside

Aberdeenshire Council is urging visitors to be responsible in the countryside.

As summer approaches, local volunteers have been busy preparing country parks, beaches and other attractions for the coming influx of tourists.

This has involved improving toilet provision, litter bins and signage.

Strict traffic restrictions, such as those in place at Linn O’ Dee and and Loch Muick in recent years, are not yet in place – but this will be monitored over the coming months.

Visitors are asked to remember three key rules:

Bin your waste: Dispose of all litter and bagged dog waste in bins or take waste home with you.

Dispose of all litter and bagged dog waste in bins or take waste home with you. Plan ahead: Areas and car parks can fill up quickly. Check the relevant websites and have a Plan B destination in mind for your outing.

Areas and car parks can fill up quickly. Check the relevant websites and have a Plan B destination in mind for your outing. Be responsible: Follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, especially on farmland. Follow the latest guidance regarding hygiene and physical distancing.

Tourists should keep countryside clean

Alan Wood, director of environment and infrastructure services, said: “Communities the length and breadth of Aberdeenshire are gearing up to welcome thousands of visitors in the coming weeks and indeed throughout the summer.

“Particularly after two very challenging years, our towns and villages will again be relying on this influx to support businesses and battle back from the effects of Covid.

“Ahead of the coming tourist season, I would like to thank all those who will be enjoying Aberdeenshire’s scenery and ensuring our countryside and coastline is kept clean and tidy for all to enjoy.”

Visitors are also asked to keep in mind that the summer months are a busy time for farming communities.

Owners are asked to keep their dogs under control, especially around livestock or nesting birds.

Dogs should be on a short lead or close at heel, and should not enter fields where there is livestock.

Avoid farmyards, farm machinery and avoid touching surfaces like gates or stiles.

Plan your trip here or find locations and opening times of public toilets.