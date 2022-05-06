‘I remain 100% committed to the Broch’: Brian Topping loses council seat after 38 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I remain 100% committed to the Broch’: Brian Topping loses council seat after 38 years

By Denny Andonova
May 6, 2022, 3:02 pm Updated: May 6, 2022, 6:14 pm
Brian Topping at the Scottish local elections.
Brian Topping. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

Brian Topping said he is “totally devastated” after he lost his seat within Aberdeenshire Council after 38 years.

Mr Topping had been hoping to return as Fraserburgh and District as an Alba councillor, after resigning from the SNP last year.

However, he bagged just 274 of the public’s votes – half of his 2017 tally.

The successful candidates for the ward are James Adams (Conservatives), Ann Bell (Lib Dems), Seamus Logan (SNP) and Doreen Mair (Independent).

‘I remain 100% committed to the Broch’

Speaking to The Press and Journal following the declaration, Mr Topping said he remained committed to the Broch.

“I’m totally devastated,” he said. “I’ve been a councillor for a long time and now I’m going to have a hole in my life.

Brian Topping has been championing Fraserburgh for nearly 40 years, and says he will continue to do so, despite today’s result. Picture: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

“But the good thing is I’m going to be able to spend more time with my family and friends, who have sacrificed so much for me during my career as a councillor.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of projects and so many folk over the years have said ‘everyone knows someone that Brian has helped’ – and that’s what’s given me the greatest satisfaction from all the big things I’ve achieved.”

Mr Topping added one of the highlights during his career has been the installation of CCTV in Fraserburgh, which has so far proven very successful at tackling crime.

He has overseen and participated in a number of projects  – including the ongoing regeneration of Fraserburgh, which was recently hailed as “the most improved town in Scotland”.

Was changing SNP for Alba the reason for today’s vote?

This was the first local election Mr Topping stood as an Alba candidate after he decided to break ties with his long-standing SNP colleagues last year.

While he said he doesn’t regret switching his party allegiance, he admitted the change of rosette – along with low turn out – might have played a part in the result.

He said: “I don’t know what happened, but I’ve had many people come and tell me ‘you should have won today’.

Brian Topping is looking forward to spending some more time with his family. Picture: Chris Sumner/DCT Media

“I’ve always said that when you stand for councillor, you can be totally unknown, but if you’re wearing the right colour of rosette, people will always vote for you.

“I’m delighted that there are still people who vote for the person, not the rosette – and I know that I have people who voted for me and everything I’ve done for Fraserburgh.

“But if you don’t have the right colour of rosette, that can affect you.”

He added: “I congratulate and wish all the best to the winners today and I want them to know that I will always be here if they need any help or support.

“I want to thank my family, all my helpers that supported me through my campaign and all my voters – each and every one of them. I remain 100% committed to the Broch and to my community.”

