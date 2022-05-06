Three men for court after more than £20,000 of drugs seized in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three men have been charged after police officers seized more than £20,000 of drugs during raids in Aberdeen.

Officers carried out the searches in two properties in Headland Court and St Machar Court yesterday, May 5.

Police found quantities of both heroin and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of £20,200.

Three men aged 21, 27 and 29 have been charged and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Erika Griffiths, of North East Police Division, said: “This significant recovery reinforces our determination to target serious and organised crime.

“We are committed to disrupting the illicit supply of drugs in our communities, and we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.”