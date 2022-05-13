Aberdeen lands starring role in new BBC Scotland drama Granite Harbour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new crime drama set in Aberdeen is coming to the BBC.

Filming is under way for the new three-part series, called Granite Harbour.

It centres on the story of Lance Corporal Davis Lindo who arrives in Aberdeen as a new recruit to Police Scotland.

After finishing his tour with the Royal Military Police, LCpl Lindo dreams of joining New Scotland Yard.

However, he finds himself sent up to the north-east as a detective constable and must quickly adapt to a new life in Aberdeen.

Creators LA Productions have begun filming at various locations across the north-east, but are remaining tight-lipped about what landmarks and familiar spots viewers can expect to see.

Filming has also been conducted in Glasgow in recent weeks.

BBC bosses were unable to provide confirmation of the various locations being used as “production is at a very early stage”.

Gaynor Holmes, executive producer for BBC Drama said: “We’re delighted to be working with LA Productions on this exciting new show.

“I can’t wait to see the story brought to life in its stunning Aberdeen setting by this brilliantly talented cast and crew.”

‘We are thrilled to have commissioned this new drama’

Romario Simpson, best known for Small Axe and Noughts and Crosses, and Dundee-born actress Hannah Donaldson, known for her role in Murder Island and Annika, will lead the cast.

After arriving in Aberdeen, Lindo – played by Simpson – is paired with mentor DCI Tara “Bart” Bartlett – played by Donaldson – for a murder case involving one of the city’s most recognisable oil figures.

Other leading Scottish acting talent include Dawn Steele, Gary Lewis and Fiona Bell.

Colin McKeown, from LA Productions, said: “As LA Productions is based in Liverpool we relish the opportunity of working in both Aberdeen and Glasgow as we feel it’s such a cultural match for us as a regional company.”

Granite Harbour will be produced by Donna Molloy and directed by Gary Williams.

The series is written by Sarah Deane, Adriel Leff and Tara Hepburn, who hails from Aberdeen.

The series is expected to debut later this year.

Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland added: “We are thrilled to have commissioned this new drama for the BBC Scotland channel and BBC One.

“Audiences will be treated to an intriguing and captivating story with strong characters that will play out against the dramatic city scape of Aberdeen and the north-east.”