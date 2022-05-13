Aberdeen consultancy Appetite for Business scoops best workplace award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen consultancy Appetite for Business scoops best workplace award

By Keith Findlay
May 13, 2022, 12:01 am
Sheryl Newman, who runs Appetite for Business.

Software consultancy Appetite for Business added to its haul of honours by scooping the best workplace of the year gong at last night’s Scottish Digital Technology Awards.

The Aberdeen firm was among 11 winners, including “unsung hero” Tommy Lawson, an Edinburgh-based schools technology advisor, unveiled at a ceremony at the Radisson Blu hotel in Glasgow.

Appetite for Business – based at the Innovation Park at Bridge of Don – is a specialist in Microsoft 365 and SharePoint business software.

The company is owned and led by Sheryl Newman, whose past accolades include a business of the year title at the Association of Scottish Businesswomen Awards in 2019.

Leader of the year

She had previously won a leader of the year gong in the Scottish Women in Technology Awards, and also counts a “spirit of enterprise” success from the Elevator Awards among her many accolades.

Earlier this year, Ms Newman’s business was awarded gold accreditation from the Learning and Performance Institute.

Appetite for Business was the sole winner from the north at last night’s ceremony.

Celebration of Scottish digital technology

Hosted annually by ScotlandIS, the membership and cluster management organisation for this country’s digital technologies industry, the Scottish Digital Technology Awards celebrate innovation in the sector and its efforts to tackle issues such as climate change.

ScotlandIS chief executive Karen Meechan said: “Each year we host these awards, the competition is fierce.

“I’d like to congratulate our winners and runners-up on what was a challenging year for our judges.

“It’s particularly heartening to see how much the sector is contributing not only to the industry… but also how the industry is championing issues that impact our every day lives, with creative and impactful solutions to parts of the climate crisis straight through to cyber security.”

Karen Meechan, interim chief executive of ScotlandIS.

Ms Meechan added: “I’d like to send special congratulations to this year’s unsung hero, Tommy Lawson, whose breadth and depth of knowledge, and ability to communicate to his students, shone through in his application – as did the respect and admiration his peers have for him.

“Talent is an ongoing challenge for our industry and it’s important to recognise the real champions we have working to inspire the next generation.”

The digital technologies industry in Scotland employs more than 70,000 people, offering a wide range of skills and professional services from niche specialised companies to global players.

