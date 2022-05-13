Claims fly-tipping around Dyce is on the rise following closure of recycling centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east man has raised concerns over increased fly-tipping his community following the closure a recycling centre.

Dyce Recycling Bank closed during in June 2020 due to low footfall.

But since it closed, Ronald Miller believes fly-tipping has only got worse.

Mr Miller, who lives in nearby Newmachar, said he has reported two significant incidents of dumping rubbish in a lay-by.

‘It’s going to get worse’

Having noticed several piles of rubbish in the past few months, he said fly-tipping in the community has worsened recently.

He added: “There’s plenty of fly tipping going on. I think if I drive up a few of the back roads here, I notice there’s a few other things that have been thrown out of the car but it’s on the increase.”

Since the recycling point in Dyce shut, those living in the area have to go to Ellon or Inverurie, where a booking system is in place.

Many have complained about the booking system put in place by Aberdeenshire Council. Some recycling centre staff have said they believe it is putting a lot of people off visiting the sites.

Mr Miller claimed accessing the system is difficult for some.

“You’re told to go online but I’m at the age where a lot of my friends don’t have computers and can’t go online and that’s all they keep saying,” he said.

“They have to make it easier, that you can just drive up whenever you want and whatever you’ve got.”

He said for tins of paint and tyres, there are very limited places you can actually dispose of them.

Mr Miller added: “It’s going to get worse, there’s going to be fly-tipping everywhere it’s happening right now, right this very moment.”

Visitor numbers at Dyce were low

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We offer a bulky uplift service and also have four household waste and recycling centres, including one in Bucksburn.

“These sites are for city resident use only and are free to use, open seven days a week, and city residents can also book in larger vehicles to drop off household paint or chemicals.

“We advise that householders ensure that anyone offering to take their waste away provides evidence of their waste carrier’s registration, and also makes sure that the waste is going to a licenced facility.

“The Dyce Household Waste and Recycling Centre closed in June 2020 following a decision at the council’s budget meeting in March 2020. Prior to its closure, visitor numbers through the facility were low compared to other sites. Residents continue to be well served with two alternative sites in the vicinity.”