£340,000 resurfacing works to start on A95 next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A95 will be closed at Craigellachie for 10 days for £340,000 resurfacing works.

Bear Scotland will fix a number of defects along the A95 Granish to Keith road.

In particular, the project will make significant improvements to two sections of the route through Craigellachie in two phases.

During the first phase, the road will be shut from Monday between the hours of 8am and 5.30pm for five days.

Northbound traffic will be diverted from the A95/A941 junction to Rothes, Kirkhill, Boat O Brig and finally to Mulben.

Southbound traffic will be diverted from Mulben to Boat O Brig, Kirkhill, Rothes and finally the A95/A941 junction.

The road closure will be removed outwith working hours.

The second phase will begin the week after, on May 23, for five nights.

From 7.30am-6am, the road will be shut between Craigellachie and Wester Gladwell.

The same diversions will be in place.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This surfacing project near Craigellachie has been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A95 for motorists.

“We thank motorists for the patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A95.”

Other works

The project is one of number due to commence across the region next week.

Bear Scotland will also begin overnight resurfacing works on the A9 near Avielochan from Monday.

About half a mile of the A9 Inverness to Perth trunk road will undergo an upgrade.

A £345,000 upgrade is also scheduled to be made to Bin Hill crawler lane on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen trunk road.

Meanwhile, planned works are also set to begin on the A96 through Alves.

Mr Stewart urged motorists to plan ahead to minimise disruption.

He added: “We encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”