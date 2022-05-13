£340,000 resurfacing works to start on A95 next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£340,000 resurfacing works to start on A95 next week

By Michelle Henderson
May 13, 2022, 5:53 pm Updated: May 13, 2022, 7:07 pm
Bear Scotland will carry our resurfacing works on the A95 at Craigellachie from Monday.
The A95 will be closed at Craigellachie for 10 days for £340,000 resurfacing works.

Bear Scotland will fix a number of defects along the A95 Granish to Keith road.

In particular, the project will make significant improvements to two sections of the route through Craigellachie in two phases.

During the first phase, the road will be shut from Monday between the hours of 8am and 5.30pm for five days.

Northbound traffic will be diverted from the A95/A941 junction to Rothes, Kirkhill, Boat O Brig and finally to Mulben.

Southbound traffic will be diverted from Mulben to Boat O Brig, Kirkhill, Rothes and finally the A95/A941 junction.

The road closure will be removed outwith working hours.

The second phase will begin the week after, on May 23, for five nights.

From 7.30am-6am, the road will be shut between Craigellachie and Wester Gladwell.

The same diversions will be in place.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This surfacing project near Craigellachie has been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A95 for motorists.

“We thank motorists for the patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A95.”

Other works

The project is one of number due to commence across the region next week.

Bear Scotland will also begin overnight resurfacing works on the A9 near Avielochan from Monday. 

About half a mile of the A9 Inverness to Perth trunk road will undergo an upgrade.

A £345,000 upgrade is also scheduled to be made to Bin Hill crawler lane on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen trunk road.

Meanwhile, planned works are also set to begin on the A96 through Alves.

Mr Stewart urged motorists to plan ahead to minimise disruption.

He added: “We encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

