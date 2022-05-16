Heroes wanted for charity abseil down Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Aberdeen charities are teaming up to host a fundraising abseil down the hospital this summer and are appealing to locals with a stomach for heights to take part.

The Archie Foundation and Team Jak Foundation will be sharing the ropes on Saturday, July 9.

All money raised will go to support local children and their families in the north-east of Scotland.

The Archie Foundation is the official charity of the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) and Aberdeen Neonatal Unit.

The charity has been providing vital support to children and families across the north-east of Scotland for 21 years. Archie has helped fund specialist roles and projects at RACH, Highland Children’s Unit and Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin.

Paula Cormack, chief executive officer at The Archie Foundation, said: “We have been hoping to bring back Archie’s Abseil at RACH for some time now and finally restrictions have eased enough to allow this

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to get together, whether that be families or colleagues and take part in an incredibly unique event. We also hope some of our NHS colleagues will brave the heights.”

“We are delighted to be sharing the ropes with Team Jak Foundation, who bring a large amount of additional support and benefit to children and their families affected by cancer in the north-east.

“Charities often find themselves ‘competing’ against each other to raise funds, so we are really proud to be collaborating to ensure the best possible support for local families.”

Team Jak maintains legacy of inspirational teen

Team Jak was created at the request of inspirational teenager Jak Trueman following his journey with childhood cancer. Inspired by Jak’s dreams, the charity provides support to children and their families that deal with cancer and related illnesses.

The charity, established in 2015 and based in Livingston, has been supporting oncology families in Aberdeen for the past four years and is now actively looking for premises in Aberdeen to expand support.

Hazel McLinden, from Team Jak Foundation said: “We are really looking forward to working side by side with The Archie Foundation on this exciting event and hope this will be the beginning of a great partnership, working together to ensure our families within RACH get the best support possible.”

All participants will receive a charity t-shirt to wear and a goodie bag on the day. Those taking part in the event must be older than 16.

For more information and on how to sign up contact:

The Archie Foundation: www.archie.org/events/abseil-for-archie-aberdeen

Team Jak: www.teamjak.org.uk/contact