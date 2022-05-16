Heroes wanted for charity abseil down Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heroes wanted for charity abseil down Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital

By Cameron Roy
May 16, 2022, 1:26 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 2:00 pm
Jill Taylor and Cassie McGunnigle look to the top of Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital. Supplied by Archie Foundation.
Two Aberdeen charities are teaming up to host a fundraising abseil down the hospital this summer and are appealing to locals with a stomach for heights to take part.

The Archie Foundation and Team Jak Foundation will be sharing the ropes on Saturday, July 9.

All money raised will go to support local children and their families in the north-east of Scotland.

The Archie Foundation is the official charity of the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) and Aberdeen Neonatal Unit.

The charity has been providing vital support to children and families across the north-east of Scotland for 21 years. Archie has helped fund specialist roles and projects at RACH, Highland Children’s Unit and Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin.

Paula Cormack, chief executive officer at The Archie Foundation, said: “We have been hoping to bring back Archie’s Abseil at RACH for some time now and finally restrictions have eased enough to allow this

Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital was rebuilt in 2004. Picture by Paul Glendell.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to get together, whether that be families or colleagues and take part in an incredibly unique event. We also hope some of our NHS colleagues will brave the heights.”

“We are delighted to be sharing the ropes with Team Jak Foundation, who bring a large amount of additional support and benefit to children and their families affected by cancer in the north-east.

“Charities often find themselves ‘competing’ against each other to raise funds, so we are really proud to be collaborating to ensure the best possible support for local families.”

Team Jak maintains legacy of inspirational teen

Team Jak was created at the request of inspirational teenager Jak Trueman following his journey with childhood cancer. Inspired by Jak’s dreams, the charity provides support to children and their families that deal with cancer and related illnesses.

The charity, established in 2015 and based in Livingston, has been supporting oncology families in Aberdeen for the past four years and is now actively looking for premises in Aberdeen to expand support.

Hazel McLinden, from Team Jak Foundation said: “We are really looking forward to working side by side with The Archie Foundation on this exciting event and hope this will be the beginning of a great partnership, working together to ensure our families within RACH get the best support possible.”

All participants will receive a charity t-shirt to wear and a goodie bag on the day. Those taking part in the event must be older than 16.

For more information and on how to sign up contact:

The Archie Foundation: www.archie.org/events/abseil-for-archie-aberdeen

Team Jak: www.teamjak.org.uk/contact

