Speyside whisky heist: Police appeal to hotel, B&B and Airbnb owners to find £150,000 thieves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing to bed and breakfast providers to find two men who stole £150,000-worth of whisky.

Detectives in the north-east area are investigating following a break-in to a distillery in Ballindalloch over the weekend.

Thieves broke into Glenfarclas Distillery sometime between 5.15pm on Friday, May 13 and 10am on Sunday, May 15.

The men made off with 20 bottles of whisky valued at approximately £150,000.

Detective sergeant Graeme Skene of Aberdeen CID said: “We are looking to trace two men in connection with break-in.

Appeal to Airbnb owners

“We believe the men travelled to the area and we would appeal to hoteliers, bed and breakfast establishments and Airbnb premises to get in touch if they suspect anyone of being suspicious.

“Those responsible will be looking to sell on the alcohol. If you are offered alcohol at a discounted price, you would be wise to suspect it has been stolen.

“It is a criminal offence to buy stolen goods.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 1328 of Sunday, 15 May, 2022.”