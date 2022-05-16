Enterprise Car wins contract to become the new operator of Aberdeen Car Club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the world’s largest car rental companies has been chosen to run Aberdeen’s pay-as-you-drive service.

The project, which launches on June 1, will involved more than 30 cars across the city being deployed in designated car club bays which members of the public will be able to book.

Members of the club book a car, via an app or the internet, for when they need it and are charged on a pay-as-you-drive basis.

Once signed up, customers will have access to the largest Car Club in the UK with 1,500 cars and vans located in more than 180 UK towns, including cars parked within 500 metres of 180 railway stations.

‘Alternative to car ownership’

As part of the contract, Enterprise will also provide Aberdeen City Council employees with shared work pool cars. The contract will last for an initial three-year period with the option to extend for up to a further two.

Dan Gursel, managing director of Enterprise Car Club, said: “We are delighted to work with Aberdeen City Council to launch this service. Car Club is a great alternative to meet changing travel patterns as research shows that 20% of car club members joined to make savings from not running their own car.

“Once someone becomes a member of our car club, they have access to our complete network of vehicles and this means they can enjoy hassle-free motoring not only in Aberdeen but also when travelling elsewhere in the UK.”

A council spokeswoman said: “The Car Club provides a low cost, green, and convenient alternative to car ownership and provides members with a range of vehicles across the city including city cars, family cars, electric and hybrid vehicles.

“We welcome Enterprise as the new operator for our Car Club and look forward to seeing the benefits of an international vehicle hire company in the driving seat in the months ahead.”

Aberdeen has hosted a car club since April 2012 under previous supplier Co-wheels. The city was the first car club in Scotland to introduce electric vehicles and the first in the world to trial hydrogen vehicles.

Although no longer the main contract supplier for the council, Co-wheels will continue to operate car club vehicles in Aberdeen.