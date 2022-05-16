Enterprise Car wins contract to become the new operator of Aberdeen Car Club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Enterprise Car wins contract to become the new operator of Aberdeen Car Club

By Cameron Roy
May 16, 2022, 3:56 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 3:59 pm
Traffic on North Anderson Drive and Provost Rust roundabout.
Traffic on North Anderson Drive and Provost Rust roundabout.

One of the world’s largest car rental companies has been chosen to run Aberdeen’s pay-as-you-drive service.

The project, which launches on June 1, will involved more than 30 cars across the city being deployed in designated car club bays which members of the public will be able to book.

Members of the club book a car, via an app or the internet, for when they need it and are charged on a pay-as-you-drive basis.

Once signed up, customers will have access to the largest Car Club in the UK with 1,500 cars and vans located in more than 180 UK towns, including cars parked within 500 metres of 180 railway stations.

‘Alternative to car ownership’

As part of the contract, Enterprise will also provide Aberdeen City Council employees with shared work pool cars. The contract will last for an initial three-year period with the option to extend for up to a further two.

Dan Gursel, managing director of Enterprise Car Club, said: “We are delighted to work with Aberdeen City Council to launch this service. Car Club is a great alternative to meet changing travel patterns as research shows that 20% of car club members joined to make savings from not running their own car.

“Once someone becomes a member of our car club, they have access to our complete network of vehicles and this means they can enjoy hassle-free motoring not only in Aberdeen but also when travelling elsewhere in the UK.”

General view of Marischal College, Aberdeen.<br />Picture by Scott Baxter

A council spokeswoman said: “The Car Club provides a low cost, green, and convenient alternative to car ownership and provides members with a range of vehicles across the city including city cars, family cars, electric and hybrid vehicles.

“We welcome Enterprise as the new operator for our Car Club and look forward to seeing the benefits of an international vehicle hire company in the driving seat in the months ahead.”

Aberdeen has hosted a car club since April 2012 under previous supplier Co-wheels. The city was the first car club in Scotland to introduce electric vehicles and the first in the world to trial hydrogen vehicles.

Although no longer the main contract supplier for the council, Co-wheels will continue to operate car club vehicles in Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal