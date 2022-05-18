Work on new Banchory skate park finally under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Work on new Banchory skate park finally under way

By Lauren Robertson
May 18, 2022, 12:07 pm Updated: May 18, 2022, 1:19 pm
Russ Crichton is chairman of Banchory Skate Park Group, and is looking forward to seeing their vision come to life. Photo by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson
A major expansion and renovation of Banchory skate park is taking shape.

After five years of planning and fundraising, Banchory Skate Park Group could be just months away from opening the new and improved facility.

Construction has been ongoing since last month, and the skate park is starting to take shape, with chairman of the group Russ Crichton saying the project is going “really well.”

It is hoped the facility at Bellfield Park will be ready for reopening by the end of July or beginning of August.

Works at the skate park started on April 18. Photo by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

A committed group which includes Mr Crichton, trustees Bruce Skinner and David Bruce and Banchory community learning worker Carol Douglas have been working hard to get this far in the development.

Mr Crichton said: “We’ve been very driven, myself and all the trustees in the group have been putting a lot of time and effort into it to get it ready.”

The local youth group have also been at the centre of the planning, designing and fundraising process.

Russ Crichton, Carol Douglas and members of the local youth group at Banchory skate park. Photo by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Community lending a hand

Mr Crichton said the local community has been “rallying round to help”, with a number of businesses and sponsors coming forward to lend a hand.

“A lot has changed in the last two years, obviously we’ve had Covid and we’ve also had a massive hike in the cost of materials,” he said.

“What we’ve managed to do is to ringfence the materials and the services we needed to build the skatepark.

“By using people from the local community to support us we’ve managed to maintain the skatepark size and dimensions as it was originally planned. Had we not done that we would have been forced to reduce by 30 to 35%.”

The facility is in Bellfield Park. Photo by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

One local man who was a big supporter of the project was Paul McCusker, who died on May 3. As the director of Marnor Ltd, he provided all timber and fixings for the skate park.

His family is closely linked to the project, as his son is in the youth group that will benefit from the expansion. Mr McCusker’s wife Marie and daughter Sarah have asked for all donations to go towards the skatepark build.

The group is still hoping to fundraise more so that they can make the skate park as good as it can possibly be.

You can donate to their fundraiser here.

