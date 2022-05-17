Calls for Westhill vaccination centre to be reinstated so elderly residents do not miss out on second booster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calls have been made for a vaccination centre to be reinstated in Westhill so residents do not miss out on receiving their second booster.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett has written to NHS Grampian due to concerns elderly residents are unable to get their next dose as there is nowhere nearby.

The Scottish Conservative MSP claimed over-75s in the area are facing a 30-mile round trip to get their second booster – with no direct public transport route available.

He asked the health board to confirm if it is considering a centre in Westhill and shared suggestions for suitable locations from constituents, including Ashdale Hall, Trinity Church, Community Church Scout Hut and the Holiday Inn.

Uptake ‘should be higher’

Mr Burnett said: “We know the virus is still circulating yet the elderly in places like Westhill are missing out on their jab as there is no vaccination centre locally in the town.

“The spring booster offers additional protection to those most at risk of severe illness from Covid.

“Therefore, it’s completely unacceptable to expect people who are over-75 to take a bus into Aberdeen for their jab when there should be a vaccination centre available to them in a place the size of Westhill.

“Vaccinations have undoubtedly made a huge difference but the uptake of this booster should be far higher.

“This is why it’s vital that the elderly have easy access to a vaccination centre and opening a facility at one of the places I have suggested to NHS Grampian would help solve this issue.”

The second booster is currently being offered to over-75s, those aged 12 and above who are immunosuppressed and older care home residents around six months after their last dose.

Hundreds vaccinated in April

In response to Mr Burnett, the health board has said it will not be possible to reinstate a centre in the town due to “scale and geographical challenges” in Aberdeenshire.

Chief executive Caroline Hiscox wrote in a letter: “We try to accommodate as many citizens as close to their home as possible.

“Unfortunately given the scale and geographic challenges in Aberdeenshire this is not always possible.

“There was a spring booster vaccination clinic held in Westhill Academy at the start of April and 320 people over the age of 75 years attended.

“Due to the added complexity of time between boosters this means that not all people over the age of 75 years in the area would have been eligible for a booster at the same time.”

NHS Grampian hasalso advised that appointments can be rebooked online and those who require assistance with travel arrangements can contact Thinc.