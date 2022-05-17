Calls for Westhill vaccination centre to be reinstated so elderly residents do not miss out on second booster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calls for Westhill vaccination centre to be reinstated so elderly residents do not miss out on second booster

By Ellie Milne
May 17, 2022, 7:50 pm Updated: May 17, 2022, 7:59 pm
The spring booster is being offered to over-75s, over-12s who are immunosuppressed and older care home residents.
Calls have been made for a vaccination centre to be reinstated in Westhill so residents do not miss out on receiving their second booster.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett has written to NHS Grampian due to concerns elderly residents are unable to get their next dose as there is nowhere nearby.

The Scottish Conservative MSP claimed over-75s in the area are facing a 30-mile round trip to get their second booster – with no direct public transport route available.

He asked the health board to confirm if it is considering a centre in Westhill and shared suggestions for suitable locations from constituents, including Ashdale Hall, Trinity Church, Community Church Scout Hut and the Holiday Inn.

Uptake ‘should be higher’

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett

Mr Burnett said: “We know the virus is still circulating yet the elderly in places like Westhill are missing out on their jab as there is no vaccination centre locally in the town.

“The spring booster offers additional protection to those most at risk of severe illness from Covid.

“Therefore, it’s completely unacceptable to expect people who are over-75 to take a bus into Aberdeen for their jab when there should be a vaccination centre available to them in a place the size of Westhill.

“Vaccinations have undoubtedly made a huge difference but the uptake of this booster should be far higher.

“This is why it’s vital that the elderly have easy access to a vaccination centre and opening a facility at one of the places I have suggested to NHS Grampian would help solve this issue.”

The second booster is currently being offered to over-75s, those aged 12 and above who are immunosuppressed and older care home residents around six months after their last dose.

Hundreds vaccinated in April

In response to Mr Burnett, the health board has said it will not be possible to reinstate a centre in the town due to “scale and geographical challenges” in Aberdeenshire.

Chief executive Caroline Hiscox wrote in a letter: “We try to accommodate as many citizens as close to their home as possible.

“Unfortunately given the scale and geographic challenges in Aberdeenshire this is not always possible.

NHS Grampian health chief Professor Caroline Hiscox
Caroline Hiscox, chief executive of NHS Grampian. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

“There was a spring booster vaccination clinic held in Westhill Academy at the start of April and 320 people over the age of 75 years attended.

“Due to the added complexity of time between boosters this means that not all people over the age of 75 years in the area would have been eligible for a booster at the same time.”

NHS Grampian hasalso advised that appointments can be rebooked online and those who require assistance with travel arrangements can contact Thinc.

