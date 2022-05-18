Moray chef among Michelin star-studded line up announced for Signature Food Festival in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Moray chef among Michelin star-studded line up announced for Signature Food Festival in Aberdeen

By Lauren Robertson
May 18, 2022, 2:41 pm Updated: May 18, 2022, 3:50 pm
Lorna McNee, from Forres, is one of six top chefs cooking at the festival.
Lorna McNee, from Forres, is one of six top chefs cooking at the festival.

A Moray chef is one of a line up of decorated chefs that will be at the helm of this year’s Signature Food Festival in Aberdeen.

The festival will take place at the Chester Hotel between September 23 and November 27, with each chef showcasing their signature dishes to hungry guests.

Top chefs Marcus Wareing, Ken Hom, Lisa Goodwin-Allen, Sat Bains and Tom Brown will be heading to the north-east.

Lorna McNee will also be cooking at the festival. The Moray chef was the first solo female chef to have received a Michelin star in Scotland for 20 years.

Between them, the chefs boast seven Michelin stars, 20 rosettes and a number of other awards.

Graham and Gillian Wood, who own the Chester Hotel, have organised the event which is into its fifth year.

Mr Wood hopes the festival will be “memorable” for all those who are able to attend: “Variety is the spice of life and we’re bringing six new chefs to Signature 2022.

“Our aim is to bring the biggest names in the culinary world to Aberdeen to give our guests a memorable gourmet experience whilst at the same time raising as much as we possibly can for local good causes.”

A feast of fundraising

While satisfying stomachs, the Signature Food Festival will also be serving up a feast of fundraising for the JEllie Fondtion.

Since its inception in 2017, the festival has raised more than £850k for local charities.

Mrs Wood explained where this money has been used: “Much of this has been donated to The Archie Foundation to support items such as additions to video telemetry equipment for young children and also to support the purchase of a specialist neonatal trolley for the most poorly babies. It also funded the paediatric pain clinical specialist nurse for six months.

“We hope to be able to support further local good causes from the 2022 events.”

The full festival line up is as follows: 

Marcus Wareing – September 23 and 24
Tom Brown – September 27
Ken Hom – September 30 and October 1
Lisa Goodwin-Allen – November 11 and 12
Sat Bains – November 14 and 15
Lorna McNee – November 19
Sunday Lunch with Al Murray and The London Essentials – November 27

Tickets for Signature Food Festival can be purchased here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]