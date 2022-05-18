Moray chef among Michelin star-studded line up announced for Signature Food Festival in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray chef is one of a line up of decorated chefs that will be at the helm of this year’s Signature Food Festival in Aberdeen.

The festival will take place at the Chester Hotel between September 23 and November 27, with each chef showcasing their signature dishes to hungry guests.

Top chefs Marcus Wareing, Ken Hom, Lisa Goodwin-Allen, Sat Bains and Tom Brown will be heading to the north-east.

Lorna McNee will also be cooking at the festival. The Moray chef was the first solo female chef to have received a Michelin star in Scotland for 20 years.

Between them, the chefs boast seven Michelin stars, 20 rosettes and a number of other awards.

Graham and Gillian Wood, who own the Chester Hotel, have organised the event which is into its fifth year.

Mr Wood hopes the festival will be “memorable” for all those who are able to attend: “Variety is the spice of life and we’re bringing six new chefs to Signature 2022.

“Our aim is to bring the biggest names in the culinary world to Aberdeen to give our guests a memorable gourmet experience whilst at the same time raising as much as we possibly can for local good causes.”

A feast of fundraising

While satisfying stomachs, the Signature Food Festival will also be serving up a feast of fundraising for the JEllie Fondtion.

Since its inception in 2017, the festival has raised more than £850k for local charities.

Mrs Wood explained where this money has been used: “Much of this has been donated to The Archie Foundation to support items such as additions to video telemetry equipment for young children and also to support the purchase of a specialist neonatal trolley for the most poorly babies. It also funded the paediatric pain clinical specialist nurse for six months.

“We hope to be able to support further local good causes from the 2022 events.”

The full festival line up is as follows:

Marcus Wareing – September 23 and 24

Tom Brown – September 27

Ken Hom – September 30 and October 1

Lisa Goodwin-Allen – November 11 and 12

Sat Bains – November 14 and 15

Lorna McNee – November 19

Sunday Lunch with Al Murray and The London Essentials – November 27

Tickets for Signature Food Festival can be purchased here.