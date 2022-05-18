Firefighters called back to Macduff after wildfire reignites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Firefighters called back to Macduff after wildfire reignites

By Lauren Taylor
May 18, 2022, 3:03 pm Updated: May 18, 2022, 9:51 pm

Fire crews have been called back to a wildfire they extinguished at the Hill of Doune in Macduff two days ago.

The fire service received reports that a wildfire near Banff Bridge had reignited at around 10.20am on Wednesday.

At the time it was decided to let the wildfire smolder.

The service began receiving more calls in the afternoon and dispatched two appliances. Two more appliances temporarily joined the efforts to battle the blaze around 2.30pm.

Crews were battling the fire in separate locations, with two at the top of the hill and two at the bottom.

The fire at the top of the hill is around 228ft by 164ft, meanwhile, the fire at the bottom is 32ft by 16ft.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 10.18am on Wednesday, 18 May to reports of a fire in the open near Hill of Doune, between Macduff and Banff.

“Operation Control mobilised two pumps to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish the fire.”

Crews remained at the scene throughout the evening.

On Monday, fire crews had spent nearly 12 hours battling the gorse fire and Union Road in Macduff was closed.

The original wildfire was around 980ft by 330ft and six appliances were in attendance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]