Firefighters called back to Macduff after wildfire reignites

Fire crews have been called back to a wildfire they extinguished at the Hill of Doune in Macduff two days ago.

The fire service received reports that a wildfire near Banff Bridge had reignited at around 10.20am on Wednesday.

At the time it was decided to let the wildfire smolder.

The service began receiving more calls in the afternoon and dispatched two appliances. Two more appliances temporarily joined the efforts to battle the blaze around 2.30pm.

Crews were battling the fire in separate locations, with two at the top of the hill and two at the bottom.

The fire at the top of the hill is around 228ft by 164ft, meanwhile, the fire at the bottom is 32ft by 16ft.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 10.18am on Wednesday, 18 May to reports of a fire in the open near Hill of Doune, between Macduff and Banff.

“Operation Control mobilised two pumps to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish the fire.”

Crews remained at the scene throughout the evening.

On Monday, fire crews had spent nearly 12 hours battling the gorse fire and Union Road in Macduff was closed.

The original wildfire was around 980ft by 330ft and six appliances were in attendance.