Three men charged after £20,000 seized in Fraserburgh

Drugs with an estimated value of £20,000 have been seized in Fraserburgh.

Officers recovered cocaine worth £15,000 and diamorphine worth £5,000 during a stop and search in the town on Tuesday.

Three men, aged 17, 20 and 21, will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective Constable Dowie, from CID Proactive, said: “The supply and distribution of controlled drugs continues to be a priority for us. We will seek every opportunity to disrupt and prosecute those that are involved.

“We would like to thank the public for their continued support and encourage anyone who concerns about drug activity to contact police on 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed anonymously.”