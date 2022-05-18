‘Welcome to Scotland’: Peterhead Academy pupils make gifts for Ukranian refugees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First year pupils at Peterhead Academy have been making cards and gifts for refugees from Ukraine.

Aberdeenshire’s resettlement team will then share these with new arrivals in Scotland, and the school hopes they will help make a difference – and raise a smile after such a tough time.

The project has also helped pupils learn about what it would be like to be a refugee and to celebrate equality and diversity.

The giftbag consists of a wooden robot toy that comes with its very own birth certificate created in technical class.

The two shortbread biscuits from were baked in home economics classes.

A handmade card was created in art with a message in Ukranian that pupils wrote in modern languages.

A representative from Scotland Supporting Ukraine collected the bags for distribution today.

Peterhead Academy head teacher Shona Sellers said: “We hope this small gesture will help Ukranian children and young people arriving in Aberdeenshire feel welcomed.

“It is an important learning opportunity for our young people and they are really pleased to be making a difference to our wider community.”