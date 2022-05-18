‘Welcome to Scotland’: Peterhead Academy pupils make gifts for Ukranian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Welcome to Scotland’: Peterhead Academy pupils make gifts for Ukranian refugees

By Cameron Roy
May 18, 2022, 3:43 pm
Peterhead Academy pupils have been making gifts for Ukranian child refugees. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
First year pupils at Peterhead Academy have been making cards and gifts for refugees from Ukraine.

Aberdeenshire’s resettlement team will then share these with new arrivals in Scotland, and the school hopes they will help make a difference – and raise a smile after such a tough time.

The project has also helped pupils learn about what it would be like to be a refugee and to celebrate equality and diversity.

Included inside the packs are cards, cookies and toys. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

The giftbag consists of a wooden robot toy that comes with its very own birth certificate created in technical class.

The two shortbread biscuits from were baked in home economics classes.

A handmade card was created in art with a message in Ukranian that pupils wrote in modern languages.

The pupils proudly displaying their packs for Ukrainians. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

A representative from Scotland Supporting Ukraine collected the bags for distribution today.

Peterhead Academy head teacher Shona Sellers said: “We hope this small gesture will help Ukranian children and young people arriving in Aberdeenshire feel welcomed.

“It is an important learning opportunity for our young people and they are really pleased to be making a difference to our wider community.”

