Teodor Asaftei reported missing from Aberdeen believed to be in Edinburgh

A man reported missing from Aberdeen is believed to have travelled to the Edinburgh area.

Teodor Asaftei, also known as Stefan, was last seen in the Cadenhead Place area of Aberdeen at around 6am on Tuesday, May 10.

Police believe he has travelled to the Chesser area of Edinburgh and could possibly still be nearby.

Officers are working with colleagues in Edinburgh and are asking anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

The 27-year-old was reported missing on Tuesday, May 17, after not being seen for a week.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins with short black hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black baseball cap, black puffer style jacket, red jumper, black “Airmax” trainers and was carrying a black and grey rucksack.

Anyone with information are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2788 from May 15.