The Drifters to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Following the success of their 65th-anniversary tour, R&B legends The Drifters will return to P&J Live later this year.

The legendary group – which played the popular Aberdeen venue last December – will return to the north-east to perform all their classic hits from the past six decades.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are known for their songs such as Saturday Night At The Movies, Come On Over To My Place, Stand By Me, and more.

The Drifters will soon be back on the road with a line-up hand-picked by Tina Treadwell – president of the Treadwell Entertainment Group and owner of The Drifters name.

Tina’s father started the group with Clyde McPhatter and brought in several greats thereafter such as Johnny Moore and Ben E King. Her mother Faye was later responsible for bringing the group to the UK.

Tina, who previously worked for Disney as an executive producer and casting director, believes this current line-up is one of the best to date.

She said: “I am very excited that following our 65th anniversary year we have a new show for the fans who we invite to join us in celebrating this incredible and everlasting story of The Drifters.”

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, thinks that The Drifters are “absolutely fantastic live” and she cannot wait to see fans of all ages dancing in the aisles again.

How to book tickets to see The Drifters in Aberdeen

The Drifters will play Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday December 3.

The customer pre-sale starts at 10am on Wednesday May 25, with the venue pre-sale starting at 10am the following day. The remaining tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday May 27 here.

