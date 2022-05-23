The Drifters to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Drifters to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

By Danica Ollerova
May 23, 2022, 10:00 am Updated: May 23, 2022, 12:45 pm

Following the success of their 65th-anniversary tour, R&B legends The Drifters will return to P&J Live later this year.

The legendary group – which played the popular Aberdeen venue last December – will return to the north-east to perform all their classic hits from the past six decades.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are known for their songs such as Saturday Night At The Movies, Come On Over To My Place, Stand By Me, and more.

The Drifters will soon be back on the road with a line-up hand-picked by Tina Treadwell – president of the Treadwell Entertainment Group and owner of The Drifters name.

Tina’s father started the group with Clyde McPhatter and brought in several greats thereafter such as Johnny Moore and Ben E King. Her mother Faye was later responsible for bringing the group to the UK.

The Drifters will play Aberdeen in December.

Tina, who previously worked for Disney as an executive producer and casting director, believes this current line-up is one of the best to date.

She said: “I am very excited that following our 65th anniversary year we have a new show for the fans who we invite to join us in celebrating this incredible and everlasting story of The Drifters.”

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, thinks that The Drifters are “absolutely fantastic live” and she cannot wait to see fans of all ages dancing in the aisles again.

How to book tickets to see The Drifters in Aberdeen

The Drifters will play Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday December 3.

The customer pre-sale starts at 10am on Wednesday May 25, with the venue pre-sale starting at 10am the following day. The remaining tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday May 27 here.

