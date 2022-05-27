Scottish SPCA appeal after dog found abandoned near A96

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scottish SPCA appeal after dog found abandoned near A96

By Chris Cromar
May 27, 2022, 12:49 pm Updated: May 27, 2022, 12:51 pm
The dog was found abandoned but had to be put down. Supplied by SSPCA
An elderly spaniel has been found abandoned near a busy north-east road.

A member of the public discovered the female dog near the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, and taken to the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Drumoak.

Sadly, she was suffering and in such a poor condition that the team put her to sleep.

Now the charity has launched an appeal to track down her owner, and stressed this was not the “right way” to give up an animal – no matter the circumstances.

When found on May 10, the black and white spaniel had a bandage on her paw, which had become infected due to an overgrown nail curling into the pad.

The spaniel was suffering, and vets discovered a large mass – leaving the Scottish SPCA no choice but to put her to sleep. Supplied by Scottish SPCA.

Scottish SPCA inspector Kathryn McCallum said: “She was in very poor condition when she was found with severe dental disease, dry eye and large masses all over her body.

“The dog also had extremely overgrown nails, one was so long it was curling back in to the pad of her paw. The wound was very infected and covered by an old, bloody bandage.

“She was not chipped or wearing a collar when she was found.

“Sadly, due to a large mass that was found during her examination, the decision was taken to put the dog to sleep and end her suffering on veterinary advice.

“We understand that people’s circumstances can change, but this is not the right way to give up an animal. The dog would have been caused a great deal of unnecessary distress at a time when she was already in considerable pain and discomfort.”

Anyone who recognises the dog, or has any information should call the Scottish SPCA’s confidential animal helpline on 0300 0999 999.

