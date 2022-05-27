Scottish SPCA appeal after dog found abandoned near A96

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An elderly spaniel has been found abandoned near a busy north-east road.

A member of the public discovered the female dog near the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, and taken to the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Drumoak.

Sadly, she was suffering and in such a poor condition that the team put her to sleep.

Now the charity has launched an appeal to track down her owner, and stressed this was not the “right way” to give up an animal – no matter the circumstances.

When found on May 10, the black and white spaniel had a bandage on her paw, which had become infected due to an overgrown nail curling into the pad.

Scottish SPCA inspector Kathryn McCallum said: “She was in very poor condition when she was found with severe dental disease, dry eye and large masses all over her body.

“The dog also had extremely overgrown nails, one was so long it was curling back in to the pad of her paw. The wound was very infected and covered by an old, bloody bandage.

“She was not chipped or wearing a collar when she was found.

“Sadly, due to a large mass that was found during her examination, the decision was taken to put the dog to sleep and end her suffering on veterinary advice.

“We understand that people’s circumstances can change, but this is not the right way to give up an animal. The dog would have been caused a great deal of unnecessary distress at a time when she was already in considerable pain and discomfort.”

Anyone who recognises the dog, or has any information should call the Scottish SPCA’s confidential animal helpline on 0300 0999 999.