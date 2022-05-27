From Sky dishes to insulation… What you can and can’t do if you live in one of Aberdeen’s newly listed high-rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From Sky dishes to insulation… What you can and can’t do if you live in one of Aberdeen’s newly listed high-rises

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
May 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
The new planning guide will assist residents of the A-listed Marischal Court and Virginia Court. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
The new planning guide will assist residents of the A-listed Marischal Court and Virginia Court. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

New rules have been agreed covering everything from satellite dishes to bike sheds for the residents of Aberdeen’s newly listed high-rise tenements.

Many met the news that brutalist blocks Gilcomstoun Land, Virginia Court, Marischal Court, Porthill Court and Seamount Court were to become A-listed with some incredulity.

Historic Environment Scotland‘s decision put the buildings on the same level of architectural merit as Marischal College.

The heritage buffs say they are of “outstanding importance” in telling the story of how Scotland emerged from the Second World War.

Seamount Court is a building of national significance.

Rating came despite fears from Aberdeen high-rise residents

But those living in the blocks were left worrying about how it could impact on their lives – with strict rules on any changes to such protected buildings.

A new planning guide has now been agreed by councillors – with a green, amber and red system.

Porthill Court is one of five Aberdeen high rises to retain its A-listing. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.
Porthill Court is one of five Aberdeen high rises to retain its A-listing. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.

Green: What you can do

Any works classed as green are seen as acceptable and would not need planning permission.

Flat owners and tenants would be free to install replacement like-for-like windows and doors – and can remove or alter non-structural walls within a flat.

Meanwhile Aberdeen City Council would be able to carry out routine maintenance and repairs to the outside of the buildings, or fix existing utilities such as boilers, plumbing and electrical systems.

Upgrade work and redecoration of communal areas would also be accepted.

Amber: You better ask first

Under the amber rating, residents would need to seek advice from the council to find out if any proposed work would require consent or planning permission.

Works include the installation of new lighting, CCTV cameras, signage or upgrading utilities across multiple flats.

Permission would also be needed for installing new ramps and handrails, insulation or building new facilities such as stores or bike sheds.



Red: Permission must be granted

Work listed as red would not be allowed without the relevant permissions and would be expected to carried out by Aberdeen City Council as the majority building owner.

This type of work includes balcony alterations, installation of satellite dishes, external cladding or changes to the roof.

Adding any public safety improvements to the blocks, such as fire stair towers, would also need listed building consent and planning permission.

Other “major” works would also need to be approved such as internal alterations that would have an effect on the building’s structure and any proposed demolition work.

Seamount Court, viewed here from the West North Street carpark. Both are part of the controversial A-listing, along with four other Aberdeen high rises. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
Seamount Court, viewed here from the West North Street car park.

The new guide was approved by the local authority’s planning committee on Thursday.

Council officers said the “easy-to-use” format would ensure a “consistent approach” to decision making across the high-rises.

Five Aberdeen high rises to remain A-listed as council appeal fails

