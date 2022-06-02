Break out the bunting! Charlie House receives charity award from The Queen as Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Break out the bunting! Charlie House receives charity award from The Queen as Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin

By Ben Hendry
June 2, 2022, 12:01 am
Staff and volunteers from Charlie House celebrating their Platinum Jubilee award. Supplied by Abermedia
Staff and volunteers from Charlie House celebrating their Platinum Jubilee award. Supplied by Abermedia

Aberdeen children’s charity Charlie House has been honoured by The Queen as Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin.

The organisation was established by Aberdeen mum Tracy Johnstone in 2011, and since then it has helped countless families with seriously ill children.

Staff and volunteers got the bunting out at their Balmoral House base in the west end this week to celebrate the royal recognition.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest prize a local voluntary group can receive in the UK – and equivalent to an MBE.

With the sun beating down on the tangerine-clad group, Charlie House volunteers revealed just what the honour means to them.

Charlie House delighted to get Queen’s blessing amid Platinum Jubilee

Kay Sowerby began helping out five years ago following a chance encounter with Charlie House mums at the Celebrate Aberdeen parade down Union Street.

The recently retired oil and gas chemist told us she was inspired when she learned about Charlie House’s aim to build a specialist care centre in the city.

Kay Sowerby volunteers at the charity’s Balmoral House base. Supplied by AberMedia

She said: “I myself don’t have kids, and when I met these mums I was amazed by what they were doing, and what they have to do, for their children.

“I learned what Charlie House is all about, it’s an amazing charity.”

Kay has since climbed Machu Picchu for the cause, and helped fundraise when lockdown put a halt to the charity’s usual activities.

Kay was among the team who scaled Machu Pichu for Charlie House in 2019.

Charlie House is one of 244 groups receiving the royal recognition as the Platinum Jubilee long weekend gets under way.

It will receive the award crystal and certificate from Aberdeen’s Lord Provost later this summer.

And volunteers will swap their orange shirts for their gladrags when they attend a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in July 2023.

Charlie House representatives celebrating their Platinum Jubilee award. Supplied by Abermedia

‘We don’t do what we do to get awards’

Charlie House was nominated for the accolade by a mystery supporter.

Royal representatives then visited to confirm it would be a worthy recipient.

And though flattered by the recognition, Tracy won’t be resting on her laurels.

Tracy Johnstone (left) and Susan Crighton from Charlie House at the proposed site for their new centre outside Woodend Hospital. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media

She said: “We don’t do what we do to get awards, but it’s always nice when our hard work gets recognised.

“Now we are back with our full calendar of events, and fundraising for the Big Build Project, it’s very full-on.

“The centre is absolutely essential for families, and that is our focus.”

Charlie House volunteers ‘went above and beyond’

Joan Cowie, volunteer and information co-ordinator at Charlie House, explained how its volunteers have risen to meet to major challenges.

She said: “Despite reduced opportunities during lockdown, our volunteers worked really hard.

“They donated nearly 4,000 hours last year alone by delivering online activities to families, recording online tutorials and working remotely.

“They went above and beyond to provide invaluable support to the families, many of whom experienced long periods in isolation, shielding their vulnerable children.”

You can learn about volunteering here.

Also among the 22 Scottish groups given the royal award are the Buckie Boys Brigade and the Gordonstoun fire service.

The Cromar Future Group also receive honour

Meanwhile, Deeside charity The Cromar Future Group has also received an award.

Volunteers organise after-school science and weekly youth clubs, talks, climate change workshops and an annual family science festival.

Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Philip Manson, said: “The Cromar Future Group is not tackling what might arguably be described as the ‘normal’ aspects of community life that others tend to focus on.

“They are, as their name suggests, absolutely focused on the future – both of our nation and of the young people that make up the rural communities that they serve.

“The impact of the lack of Stem skills and understanding cannot be overstated and the key to a sustainable solution is to spark interest, and even excitement, in these subjects at an early age.”

You can learn more about Cromar Future Group here.

PICTURES: Mums celebrate in style as Charlie House fashion fundraiser nets £13,000 for new Aberdeen care centre

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]