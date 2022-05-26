‘I gave up medical career to look after Caleb’: Inverurie mum taking on Kiltwalk after seeing children’s hospital ‘from the other side’ By Ben Hendry May 26, 2022, 5:07 pm Updated: May 27, 2022, 8:16 am 1 Claire Penny is leading a group of mums taking part in the upcoming Aberdeen Kiltwalk for Charlie House. Here she is with son Caleb. Picture by Wullie Marr [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal ‘This house is going to put my mum in hospital’: Aberdeen woman at breaking point after human waste pours through council house ceiling ‘He’s so easy to love’: Aberdeen mum so proud of son who was born with autism and has faced many health battles ‘I hope I can be an inspiration’: Inverurie mum Judy Whyte on becoming Aberdeenshire’s second female provost Meet the 16-year-old Ukrainian refugee inspiring locals after joining Aberdeenshire hotel team