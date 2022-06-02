Deeside distillery a mile from Balmoral releases limited edition whisky for Platinum Jubilee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A limited release Balmoral platinum edition of Highland single malt whisky has been launched in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The specially selected whisky was distilled at Royal Lochnagar, a mile from Balmoral Castle.

The royal estate commissioned bespoke cases to present the first two bottles, standing on plinths of Caledonian pine from Balmoral, as gifts to Her Majesty and Prince Charles.

Distilled in 2000

To coincide with the start of the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Balmoral and across the UK, a further 222 individually numbered bottles, bearing an engraved, gold Balmoral crest, were released for sale at midday today.

This commemorative whisky, distilled in 2000, has been double matured and married in an oak puncheon since 2012, the year of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

‘A source of great pride’

Royal Lochnagar distillery manager, Sean Phillips said: “It was a source of great pride for everyone associated with Royal Lochnagar when we were granted a royal warrant by Her Majesty The Queen.

“We are honoured to be part of our neighbour Balmoral’s celebration of Her Majesty’s extraordinary 70-year reign with this special bottling.”

The whisky will be available exclusively at the Balmoral gift shop and online, priced at £500 and limited to one per customer.