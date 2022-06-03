Work under way on new £13.4m Orkney care home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Construction has begun on a new £13.4million care home in Kirkwall.

The 40-bedroom house at Soulisquoy will replace the ageing St Rognvald House and provide high dependency care for the elderly in the town and surrounding areas.

Orkney Islands Council will fund the cost of the project, with the area’s integration joint board, made up of members of NHS Orkney and the local authority, agreeing the care model to be taken forward.

The new accommodation will be built to Care Inspectorate standards in order to cater for a high degree of physical frailty and dementia.

It will be a single storey block made up of four wings, with enough space for an additional 10 en-suite bedrooms in the future.

The main work on the project is being carried out by local contractor R Clouston Ltd and completion is expected in spring 2024.

‘Delighted to see the project getting under way’

Vice chairwoman of Orkney Integration Joint Board, Councillor Rachael King said: “We are delighted to see the project getting under way following a number of delays.

“The new facility will bring much improved care for its residents as well as playing an important role in a flexible model of care in Orkney that meets the different needs of our elderly population.

“Our aim with the new facility is that as older people’s care needs fluctuate, those needs can be met with care provision flexing up or down within the overall system, with an emphasis on Home First and people’s own desire to remain cared for within their own homes when at all possible.

“However, we also have a duty to provide first-class care when remaining at home is no longer a safe option. The new facility will allow us to provide this.”