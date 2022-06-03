Work under way on new £13.4m Orkney care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Work under way on new £13.4m Orkney care home

By Chris Cromar
June 3, 2022, 5:27 pm
St Rognvald House in Kirkwall will be replaced by a new care home. Supplied by Ken Amer/Orkney Photographic
St Rognvald House in Kirkwall will be replaced by a new care home. Supplied by Ken Amer/Orkney Photographic

Construction has begun on a new £13.4million care home in Kirkwall.

The 40-bedroom house at Soulisquoy will replace the ageing St Rognvald House and provide high dependency care for the elderly in the town and surrounding areas.

Orkney Islands Council will fund the cost of the project, with the area’s integration joint board, made up of members of NHS Orkney and the local authority, agreeing the care model to be taken forward.

The new accommodation will be built to Care Inspectorate standards in order to cater for a high degree of physical frailty and dementia.

It will be a single storey block made up of four wings, with enough space for an additional 10 en-suite bedrooms in the future.

The main work on the project is being carried out by local contractor R Clouston Ltd and completion is expected in spring 2024.

‘Delighted to see the project getting under way’

Vice chairwoman of Orkney Integration Joint Board, Councillor Rachael King said: “We are delighted to see the project getting under way following a number of delays.

“The new facility will bring much improved care for its residents as well as playing an important role in a flexible model of care in Orkney that meets the different needs of our elderly population.

“Our aim with the new facility is that as older people’s care needs fluctuate, those needs can be met with care provision flexing up or down within the overall system, with an emphasis on Home First and people’s own desire to remain cared for within their own homes when at all possible.

“However, we also have a duty to provide first-class care when remaining at home is no longer a safe option. The new facility will allow us to provide this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]