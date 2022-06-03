Loganair boss urges passengers to reconsider hand luggage advice to ease airport pressures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish airline Loganair has grounded 14 flights this week as travel disruption continues to hit.

More than 200 flights across the UK have been cancelled this week due to a number of issues, including a lack of staff on the ground.

Queues of people have been seeing lined up for hours outside airports, including Edinburgh.

Today, a Loganair boss urged people not to heed advice to just take hand luggage to ease congestion.

The firm said that while 14 flights had been cancelled this week, it did not expect the swingeing cuts other airlines have to make to their schedule.

A Loganair spokeswoman said: “Loganair is not immune from the wider challenges affecting the entire aviation industry. We are working through ongoing issues as quickly as we can and do not envisage the wholesale cancellation of flights at the scales that are being reported in the media with some airlines.

‘Cannot guarantee there will be no delays’

“We cannot guarantee there will be no delays on flights, no airline can, but we will continue to afford our customers with the best possible care and in line with regulatory requirements.”

Loganair has a number of flights scheduled across the north and north-east of Scotland, with 10 destinations to and from Aberdeen and a further six in Inverness.

Elsewhere, they have seven scheduled flights to and from Sumburgh and others throughout the highlands and islands.

Earlier this week, the GMB union advised passengers to consider not checking their bags amid shortages of ground and air staff, however Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said this will “make matters worse”.

Writing on LinkedIn, he said: “Please, please pack and travel as you normally would.

“If every customer takes their worldly possessions as hand baggage through airport security, that has just created another huge pressure point and one that we know is already a problem at many airports.

‘Simply move the problem about’

“So whilst I applaud the GMB and the efforts of all on the ground, their suggestions will simply move the problem about.

“If you’re flying in the next few days, there is an entire industry doing its very best to make sure your journey is as trouble-free as both you and we would.”

Mr Hinkles’ guidance to passengers include:

Turning up at the airport between one and three hours before departure.

Requesting airport assistance only if you have a genuine mobility or disability.

Checking with your airline for latest flight information before setting off and have airline contact details.

Using on-line check-in ahead of your flight if you can.

Ensure you do not go over the amount of liquids allowed.