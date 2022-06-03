Loganair boss urges passengers to reconsider hand luggage advice to ease airport pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loganair boss urges passengers to reconsider hand luggage advice to ease airport pressures

By Chris Cromar
June 3, 2022, 5:35 pm Updated: June 3, 2022, 6:04 pm
Loganair flies to 10 destinations from Aberdeen Airport. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Loganair flies to 10 destinations from Aberdeen Airport. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

Scottish airline Loganair has grounded 14 flights this week as travel disruption continues to hit.

More than 200 flights across the UK have been cancelled this week due to a number of issues, including a lack of staff on the ground.

Queues of people have been seeing lined up for hours outside airports, including Edinburgh.

Today, a Loganair boss urged people not to heed advice to just take hand luggage to ease congestion.

The firm said that while 14 flights had been cancelled this week, it did not expect the swingeing cuts other airlines have to make to their schedule.

A Loganair spokeswoman said: “Loganair is not immune from the wider challenges affecting the entire aviation industry. We are working through ongoing issues as quickly as we can and do not envisage the wholesale cancellation of flights at the scales that are being reported in the media with some airlines.

‘Cannot guarantee there will be no delays’

“We cannot guarantee there will be no delays on flights, no airline can, but we will continue to afford our customers with the best possible care and in line with regulatory requirements.”

Loganair has a number of flights scheduled across the north and north-east of Scotland, with 10 destinations to and from Aberdeen and a further six in Inverness.

Elsewhere, they have seven scheduled flights to and from Sumburgh and others throughout the highlands and islands.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.

Earlier this week, the GMB union advised passengers to consider not checking their bags amid shortages of ground and air staff, however Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said this will “make matters worse”.

Writing on LinkedIn, he said: “Please, please pack and travel as you normally would.

“If every customer takes their worldly possessions as hand baggage through airport security, that has just created another huge pressure point and one that we know is already a problem at many airports.

‘Simply move the problem about’

“So whilst I applaud the GMB and the efforts of all on the ground, their suggestions will simply move the problem about.

“If you’re flying in the next few days, there is an entire industry doing its very best to make sure your journey is as trouble-free as both you and we would.”

Mr Hinkles’ guidance to passengers include:

  • Turning up at the airport between one and three hours before departure.
  • Requesting airport assistance only if you have a genuine mobility or disability.
  • Checking with your airline for latest flight information before setting off and have airline contact details.
  • Using on-line check-in ahead of your flight if you can.
  • Ensure you do not go over the amount of liquids allowed.

