Music festival to pay tribute to young climber who died on Ben Nevis

By Lindsey Hamilton
June 3, 2022, 6:15 pm Updated: June 3, 2022, 6:32 pm
Sarah Buick
Sarah Buick

A moving tribute is to be paid to a young hillwalker who died almost a year ago on Scotland’s highest mountain.

Sarah Buick, who tragically fell to her death while walking on Ben Nevis, is being commemorated at Dundee Westfest with a new stage named after her when the festival takes place on June 12.

The Sarah Buick Stage is to be positioned within the bar area to mark Sarah’s contribution to Westfest.

Sarah worked for several years as part of the sound crew for the main stage at Magdalen Green, helping to ensure the smooth running of the live music at the event.

Midsummer’s Day climb

The 24-year-old went missing shortly after posting a selfie from the summit on Facebook on June 22 last year.

Her body was found a few days later around 2,000 feet below the summit after a massive mountain rescue and helicopter search.

It’s believed she slipped and fell as she was descending the mountain, which she had climbed to enjoy the sunrise on midsummer’s day.

A spokesman for Westfest said: “Sarah’s death came as a massive shock to all her colleagues on the Aztech Sound and Lighting Hire crew and to members of the festival committee.

“When the company suggested naming a new stage after her, the committee members readily agreed.”

He said that Dundee-based Aztech have also donated the equipment for the new stage free of charge and the Whitehall Theatre, where she also often worked, are supplying the stage, as a means of keeping her memory alive.

 

Sarah was always cheerful and popular

Westfest chairperson Martin Hay said: “Sarah was always a cheerful and popular figure around the main stage and will be sadly missed at this year’s event.

“Apart from being a really good crew member, Sarah’s bubbly personality always brightened us up on Big Sunday and we were all devastated to hear of her untimely passing.”

Martin added: “While it will bring back sad thoughts to us all, we believe it will be a fitting tribute to Sarah and all that she brought to the festival.”

Sarah Buick Westfest stage ‘brilliant tribute’

Sarah’s mum Pauline said the plan was a “brilliant tribute” and something positive for the family.

She said: “Sarah enjoyed working at Westfest so for the stage to be named after her is a brilliant and fitting tribute to her.

“We give our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Aztech team and the Westfest organisers for this lovely gesture.”

Six acoustic acts, all Dundee-based, will perform sets throughout the day on the Sarah Buick Stage, beginning around 1pm.

Westfest Big Sunday begins at noon with various attractions, including stalls, fairground, community activities and kids events, plus more live music on the main stage as well as a DJ tent.

