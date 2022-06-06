New Hame festival in Aberdeen to champion north-east and shine light on region’s heritage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Hame festival in Aberdeen to champion north-east and shine light on region’s heritage

By Hannah Carmichael, Press Association
June 6, 2022, 12:01 am
View of Union Street from the Castlegate. Photo: Darrell Benns/DCT Media
View of Union Street from the Castlegate. Photo: Darrell Benns/DCT Media

A new festival is set to shine a light on the story of north-east Scotland, celebrating the region’s people, culture, history, heritage and diversity.

Hame, organised by Aberdeen University and created in partnership with the Elphinstone Institute, will run from July 7 to 10.

The event will feature a programme of music, dance, slam poetry, storytelling, public talks and guided walks.

Audiences will be given insights into the architectural secrets of Old Aberdeen, the best of the north east’s writing and an exploration of the songs and poetry that have shaped its cultural heritage.

A contemporary look at the city’s 1964 typhoid outbreak – a pivotal moment in Aberdeen’s past which saw it locked down – will be on offer, through the lens of the Covid-19 pandemic.

High Street in Old Aberdeen. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

Sessions will also explore the living song tradition of the centuries-old bothy ballad and its continued repurposing for folk bands and dance floors in the modern era.

Jenny Fernandes, director of external relations at Aberdeen University, said: “The Hame festival will deliver a new and exciting format in which to champion all that makes this part of Scotland so special, offering audiences a fascinating and grounded story of the region that touches on the important themes of identity and belonging.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to our Old Aberdeen campus as well as to other city venues both indoor and outdoor as Hame explores the incredible cultural diversity of this area and what it means to those deeply connected to it.”

A celebration of ‘north-eastness’

Simon Gall, public engagement officer at the Elphinstone Institute, added: “Hame is a unique celebration of the creativity of the people of the north east of Scotland.

“By designing the majority of the programme together with local organisations and performers, we see the festival partly as a vehicle for regional self-representation.

“As such, the content of the programme has been heavily influenced by those involved, making for a grassroots celebration of ‘north-eastness’ which showcases the many languages, traditions, stories, and practices of the region today.

“We hope that the festival offers audiences an interesting story of ‘hame’, one that shows reverence towards traditions old and new and venerates the people that practice them.”

