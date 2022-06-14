Missing Leon Hallett from Aberdeen traced By Lauren Robertson June 14, 2022, 7:02 am Updated: June 14, 2022, 7:45 am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Leon Hallett has been traced after being reported missing from Aberdeen. The 33-year-old was reported missing from the Malcolm Road area of the city but has since been traced. Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal. Missing person Leon Hallett (33) has been traced. Thanks for the shares. Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, 13 June 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Elgin woman Carol Russell Weeks of vandalism to Elgin homes sparks police appeal The best of YOUR photos from this year’s Nuart festival in Aberdeen ‘Do not approach him’: Missing hiker accused of rape believed to be in Highlands