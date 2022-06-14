Missing Leon Hallett from Aberdeen traced

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leon Hallett has been traced after being reported missing from Aberdeen.

The 33-year-old was reported missing from the Malcolm Road area of the city but has since been traced.

Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

