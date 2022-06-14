Austrian midfielder David Cancola pens new deal to remain at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Austrian midfielder David Cancola pens new deal to remain at Ross County

By Paul Chalk
June 14, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: June 14, 2022, 1:40 pm
David Cancola in action for Ross County
David Cancola in action for Ross County.

Midfielder David Cancola has signed a new contract at Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

The 25-year-old Austrian joined the club last summer on a free transfer from Czech side Slovan Liberec.

He had some impressive displays during the 2021/22 campaign, making 18 appearances in total.

He also notched his first County goal against Livingston in December with a superb long-range effort.

After successfully completing the Visa process, Cancola – whose career kicked off at Austria Vienna – will now join the squad for another campaign at the Global Energy Stadium under the management of Malky Mackay.

Boss Mackay delighted with deal

Mackay is thrilled to have secured the services of the midfielder and feels the move has worked out well for both parties.

He said: “It’s fantastic to keep a player of David’s quality in Dingwall. We saw some really positive performances from him last season and he settled into the Highlands very quickly.

“We have created a pathway for players here that allows them to see our process. We spend a lot of time identifying talent and recruiting players that add to our football club, we then develop them and ultimately reward them for their development.”

Cancola is the latest senior player to commit to the Staggies following on from Ross Callachan, Connor Randall, Jordan White and Jordan Tillson.

