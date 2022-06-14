Austrian midfielder David Cancola pens new deal to remain at Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Midfielder David Cancola has signed a new contract at Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

The 25-year-old Austrian joined the club last summer on a free transfer from Czech side Slovan Liberec.

He had some impressive displays during the 2021/22 campaign, making 18 appearances in total.

He also notched his first County goal against Livingston in December with a superb long-range effort.

After successfully completing the Visa process, Cancola – whose career kicked off at Austria Vienna – will now join the squad for another campaign at the Global Energy Stadium under the management of Malky Mackay.

Boss Mackay delighted with deal

Mackay is thrilled to have secured the services of the midfielder and feels the move has worked out well for both parties.

He said: “It’s fantastic to keep a player of David’s quality in Dingwall. We saw some really positive performances from him last season and he settled into the Highlands very quickly.

🤳 A message from David after he signs his new deal in Dingwall 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AoPCN9dfCy — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 14, 2022

“We have created a pathway for players here that allows them to see our process. We spend a lot of time identifying talent and recruiting players that add to our football club, we then develop them and ultimately reward them for their development.”

Cancola is the latest senior player to commit to the Staggies following on from Ross Callachan, Connor Randall, Jordan White and Jordan Tillson.