Aberdeenshire, Argyll and Bute named as top counties in Scotland for accidental drownings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire and Argyll and Bute have joined the Highlands as the top counties in Scotland for accidental drownings according to a recent report.

The two regions recorded an increase in fatalities in 2021, making them joint fifth in the UK with the Highlands.

A total of 15 accidental drownings were recorded in the report from the National Water and Safety Forum (NWSF), making it five deaths per county.

In Aberdeenshire, this is an increase of three deaths, a rise of two in Argyll and Bute and a decrease of four for the Highlands when compared to 2020.

To help prevent these tragedies, people who live or who will be visiting Scotland are being encouraged by the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) to take part in their national Drowning Prevention Week campaign.

RLSS UK’s #DrowningPreventionWeek starts next week on Saturday 18 June. Look out for our brand-new #animation which will be launching soon! We have FREE resources available for teachers, leisure centres and parents so make sure you head to our website to download them so we can ensure everyone can #EnjoyWaterSafely. #DPW #RLSSUK #animated #animationvideo #animations #animation2d Posted by Royal Life Saving Society UK – RLSS UK on Monday, 6 June 2022

The event will be taking place from June 18-25 and aims to equip people with water safety knowledge in the run up to summer.

‘Accidental drownings are avoidable’

With the warmer weather encouraging more people to visit waterways who might not have basic water safety knowledge, the charity fears even more fatalities could occur over the summer.

Lee Heard, charity director at RLSS UK said: “With June, July, and August proving to be the months with the most fatalities, it is vitally important that everyone has an understanding of water safety, especially during the summer months.

“We have seen a rise in the number of drownings over the last few years, with peaks during the summer.

“In Scotland there were 58 accidental drownings in 2021, with Aberdeenshire, Argyll and Bute, and the Highlands accounting for 15 of those fatalities, and we know that with the right water safety knowledge, accidental drownings are avoidable.

“In a recent survey, over 55% of parents said they would not be confident their child would know what to do if they fell into open water; this is something we want to change.

For Drowning Prevention Week, RLSS UK has provided a range of free educational resources available here for children, young people and parents.