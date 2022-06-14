Aberdeenshire, Argyll and Bute named as top counties in Scotland for accidental drownings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire, Argyll and Bute named as top counties in Scotland for accidental drownings

By Lottie Hood
June 14, 2022, 9:56 am Updated: June 14, 2022, 1:34 pm
Picture: Universal News and Sport (Europe)
Picture: Universal News and Sport (Europe)

Aberdeenshire and Argyll and Bute have joined the Highlands as the top counties in Scotland for accidental drownings according to a recent report.

The two regions recorded an increase in fatalities in 2021, making them joint fifth in the UK with the Highlands.

A total of 15 accidental drownings were recorded in the report from the National Water and Safety Forum (NWSF), making it five deaths per county.

In Aberdeenshire, this is an increase of three deaths, a rise of two in Argyll and Bute and a decrease of four for the Highlands when compared to 2020.

To help prevent these tragedies, people who live or who will be visiting Scotland are being encouraged by the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) to take part in their national Drowning Prevention Week campaign.

RLSS UK’s #DrowningPreventionWeek starts next week on Saturday 18 June. Look out for our brand-new #animation which will be launching soon! We have FREE resources available for teachers, leisure centres and parents so make sure you head to our website to download them so we can ensure everyone can #EnjoyWaterSafely. #DPW #RLSSUK #animated #animationvideo #animations #animation2d

Posted by Royal Life Saving Society UK – RLSS UK on Monday, 6 June 2022

The event will be taking place from June 18-25 and aims to equip people with water safety knowledge in the run up to summer.

‘Accidental drownings are avoidable’

With the warmer weather encouraging more people to visit waterways who might not have basic water safety knowledge, the charity fears even more fatalities could occur over the summer.

Lee Heard, charity director at RLSS UK said: “With June, July, and August proving to be the months with the most fatalities, it is vitally important that everyone has an understanding of water safety, especially during the summer months.

“We have seen a rise in the number of drownings over the last few years, with peaks during the summer.

“In Scotland there were 58 accidental drownings in 2021, with Aberdeenshire, Argyll and Bute, and the Highlands accounting for 15 of those fatalities, and we know that with the right water safety knowledge, accidental drownings are avoidable.

“In a recent survey, over 55% of parents said they would not be confident their child would know what to do if they fell into open water; this is something we want to change.

For Drowning Prevention Week, RLSS UK has provided a range of free educational resources available here for children, young people and parents. 

