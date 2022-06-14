Kirkwall to Stromness road closed in Orkney after two-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A965 Stromness to Kirkwall in Orkney is closed due to a two vehicle crash.

The busy road at the Sandwick junction has been closed since the incident took place at around 8.10am today.

Police and the ambulance service are in attendance.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended reports of a two vehicle crash on the A965 at that Sandwick junction around 8.10am on Tuesday, June 14.”

It is understood no one has been seriously injured in the Orkney incident.