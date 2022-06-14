Kirkwall to Stromness road closed in Orkney after two-vehicle crash By Lottie Hood June 14, 2022, 11:07 am Updated: June 14, 2022, 1:35 pm The A965 is closed at the Sandwick junction following the incident. Supplied by Google Maps. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The A965 Stromness to Kirkwall in Orkney is closed due to a two vehicle crash. The busy road at the Sandwick junction has been closed since the incident took place at around 8.10am today. Police and the ambulance service are in attendance. A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended reports of a two vehicle crash on the A965 at that Sandwick junction around 8.10am on Tuesday, June 14.” It is understood no one has been seriously injured in the Orkney incident. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close