REVIEW: RSNO deliver a spellbinding performance at The Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: RSNO deliver a spellbinding performance at The Music Hall

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra brought a magical evening of the music of Harry Potter to Aberdeen fans.

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra brought the magical music of Harry Potter to Aberdeen's Music Hall.
The Royal Scottish National Orchestra brought the magical music of Harry Potter to Aberdeen's Music Hall.
By Becca Freestone

Magic was most definitely in the air and in our ears as the enchanting music from the wizarding world of Harry Potter ignited a (goblet of) fire in the hearts of fans at The Music Hall last night.

I may not be an expert in classical music, but I would definitely confess to being a bit of a super-fan when it comes to the books and films surrounding a certain wizarding world.

But here’s the beauty of the bewitching performance by the phenomenally talented Scottish Orchestra – you don’t need to be either.

RSNO charmed fans of all ages as we toured through the world of Harry Potter

From little ones that turned up Quidditch match ready in full Gryffindor team robes, to the older generation who clearly just enjoy the thrill of beautifully performed live music; it was a varied crowd to say the least.

Blasting into action, the orchestra opened with the unmistakable Hedwig’s Theme -what many of us would identify as the main Harry Potter theme tune.

Starting slowly with the sound of eerie tinkling bells, and building up to a rip-roaring crescendo of booming drums and tubas reverberating around the iconic hall, it was impossible not to be taken back to the child-like sense of excitement of the first time you witnessed the books bursting into life on the silver screen.

The RSNO delivered a magical performance at the Harry Potter concert in Aberdeen. Supplied by RSNO

For music fans that may not have such an intrinsic knowledge of the movies as some of us (“Don’t be so silly mum, this is from the Knight Bus scene…” – direct quote from me), never fear, Gilderoy Lockheart was there! Sort of…

Actor Jerome Dowling brought everyone’s favourite bumbling professor to life as he directed the audience on guided tour through the cinematic moments that the musical suites accompanied, in typically charismatic and cocksure fashion.

Professor Lockheart conjured up an evening of storytelling

Remaining firmly in character from start to finish, even stopping to scold some latecomers – “You must be Weasley’s I presume…” – the beguiling ‘Lockheart’ lead us through the journey of mesmerizing works by composers John Williams, Nicolas Hooper, and Alexandre Desplat.

Works that so poignantly studded the series of some of the most recognisable moments in cinematic history. Violinists frantically bowed through the jarring and suspenseful moments from face-offs against ‘he who must not be named’, while hauntingly beautiful cellos and flutes pinpointed some of the more sombre moments, such as Lily’s Theme, where we are reminded of the tragedy of the story behind Harry’s family history.

Snitches soared and broomsticks swooped through the minds of the audience

I must say that a little extra ‘alakazam’ could have been added to the evening with the help of some visual aids to help capture the imaginations of the young ones in the crowd, such as in past RSNO performances like the Christmas concert featuring festive classic, The Snowman. 

A stormy, lightning struck sky on a big screen, or a wash of floating candles surrounding the stage would have really made the evening sparkle.

But thanks to the incomparable skills of conductor Stephen Bell and his immaculately tuned orchestra (which I suspect may be formed of real witches and wizards), all you had to do was close your eyes and you were right there aboard the steaming Hogwarts Express.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

A fire in a bin was brought under control by the fire service.
Fire in bin at Peterhead Asda
Ramnee Hotel in Forres is on the market. Image: Christie & Co.
Edwardian period Forres hotel goes on the market for £950,000
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Urquhart threatened the cat during a row with his partner. Picture shows; Bryan Urqhaurt . Tain Sheriff Court. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 19/06/2023
'Appalling' man made threats against a CAT during row with his girlfriend
Scotland's Kenny McLean celebrates after scoring the winner against Norway. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Steve Clarke is building something special with Scotland
Proposed plans for the new Aberdeen Market (Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council)
Scott Begbie: New Aberdeen Market should be at the centre of city's fresh start
Noah Penman, the Scottish Junior Champion for Platform. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Polish trip gives Aberdeen diver Noah Penman first taste of senior international competition
Peter Renshaw at the Salvation Army Citadel in Aberdeen.
'We are here and we are open': Aberdeen Salvation Army declares doors open for…
Cut grass sends out a distress signal.
Scott Smith: Discover a bunch of curious facts about plants
Inverness Sheriff Court.
No jail for guesthouse owner who used spy camera alarm clock to record women…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 19.6.23 Picture shows; The former Borrodale school in Skye. Skye. Supplied by Al Mearns/Glendale Trust/Christopher Donnan Date; Unknown
Former Skye school to be turned into houses, Easter Ross wind farm in the…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]