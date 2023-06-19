REVIEW: RSNO deliver a spellbinding performance at The Music Hall

Magic was most definitely in the air and in our ears as the enchanting music from the wizarding world of Harry Potter ignited a (goblet of) fire in the hearts of fans at The Music Hall last night.

I may not be an expert in classical music, but I would definitely confess to being a bit of a super-fan when it comes to the books and films surrounding a certain wizarding world.

But here’s the beauty of the bewitching performance by the phenomenally talented Scottish Orchestra – you don’t need to be either.

RSNO charmed fans of all ages as we toured through the world of Harry Potter

From little ones that turned up Quidditch match ready in full Gryffindor team robes, to the older generation who clearly just enjoy the thrill of beautifully performed live music; it was a varied crowd to say the least.

Blasting into action, the orchestra opened with the unmistakable Hedwig’s Theme -what many of us would identify as the main Harry Potter theme tune.

Starting slowly with the sound of eerie tinkling bells, and building up to a rip-roaring crescendo of booming drums and tubas reverberating around the iconic hall, it was impossible not to be taken back to the child-like sense of excitement of the first time you witnessed the books bursting into life on the silver screen.

For music fans that may not have such an intrinsic knowledge of the movies as some of us (“Don’t be so silly mum, this is from the Knight Bus scene…” – direct quote from me), never fear, Gilderoy Lockheart was there! Sort of…

Actor Jerome Dowling brought everyone’s favourite bumbling professor to life as he directed the audience on guided tour through the cinematic moments that the musical suites accompanied, in typically charismatic and cocksure fashion.

Professor Lockheart conjured up an evening of storytelling

Remaining firmly in character from start to finish, even stopping to scold some latecomers – “You must be Weasley’s I presume…” – the beguiling ‘Lockheart’ lead us through the journey of mesmerizing works by composers John Williams, Nicolas Hooper, and Alexandre Desplat.

Works that so poignantly studded the series of some of the most recognisable moments in cinematic history. Violinists frantically bowed through the jarring and suspenseful moments from face-offs against ‘he who must not be named’, while hauntingly beautiful cellos and flutes pinpointed some of the more sombre moments, such as Lily’s Theme, where we are reminded of the tragedy of the story behind Harry’s family history.

Snitches soared and broomsticks swooped through the minds of the audience

I must say that a little extra ‘alakazam’ could have been added to the evening with the help of some visual aids to help capture the imaginations of the young ones in the crowd, such as in past RSNO performances like the Christmas concert featuring festive classic, The Snowman.

A stormy, lightning struck sky on a big screen, or a wash of floating candles surrounding the stage would have really made the evening sparkle.

But thanks to the incomparable skills of conductor Stephen Bell and his immaculately tuned orchestra (which I suspect may be formed of real witches and wizards), all you had to do was close your eyes and you were right there aboard the steaming Hogwarts Express.