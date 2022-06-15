ScotRail confirms no trains to Inverness and Aberdeen during RMT strike next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

ScotRail confirms no trains to Inverness and Aberdeen during RMT strike next week

By Ross Hempseed
June 15, 2022, 11:44 am Updated: June 15, 2022, 12:12 pm
ScotRail RMT rail strike
No trains will operate between Aberdeen and Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook.

ScotRail has confirmed more misery for travellers across the north and north-east with no trains due to run between Aberdeen and Inverness next week during Network Rail strikes.

On Tuesday, June 7, the RMT union announced that workers would conduct three days of strike beginning on Tuesday, June 21.

Workers also plan to strike on Thursday, June 23 and Saturday, June 25.

Maintenance staff and signal controllers are due to strike, which will risk the daily operations of services across the national network.

For three days every service across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire will be cancelled, expected to cause widespread travel disruption.

ScotRail confirmed only five routes would operate on a reduced basis between Glasgow and Edinburgh from 7.30am to 6.30pm on the affected days.

It means no services will run between Aberdeen and Inverness, nor from either city down south to the Central Belt.

David Simpson, ScotRail’s service delivery director, said: “Regrettably, this strike action by RMT members of Network Rail means that we will not be able to operate the vast majority of our services during the period of strike action.

“Customers should expect significant disruption to services next week, including on the days between strike action.

“On the five routes where we are able to operate a very limited service on strike days, we’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to.”

What ScotRail services will run?

  • Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk High: two trains per hour
  • Edinburgh – Bathgate: two trains per hour
  • Glasgow – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour
  • Glasgow – Lanark: two trains per hour
  • Edinburgh – Glasgow via Shotts: one train per hour

No train services north of Central Belt

Effectively, no trains will operate north of Central Scotland due to no staff being able to operate the signal boxes.

RMT balloted its members across 15 rail companies and Network Rail, with members voting in favour of strike action.

Scotrail sunday timetable
All ScotRail trains from Aberdeen will be cancelled. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

While ScotRail was not one of those companies the train operator is reliant on Network Rail to operate railway infrastructure in Scotland.

This comes as ScotRail resolved its own dispute with driver’s union Aslef, forcing the newly state-owned operator to cut 700 daily services across its network.

Last week the two sides agreed to a 5% pay increase for ScotRail’s 1,200 drivers, however, new strike action means more railway misery for passengers.

To find out how strike action by RMT members will impact your journey, visit the ScotRail website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]