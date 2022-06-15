ScotRail confirms no trains to Inverness and Aberdeen during RMT strike next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail has confirmed more misery for travellers across the north and north-east with no trains due to run between Aberdeen and Inverness next week during Network Rail strikes.

On Tuesday, June 7, the RMT union announced that workers would conduct three days of strike beginning on Tuesday, June 21.

Workers also plan to strike on Thursday, June 23 and Saturday, June 25.

Maintenance staff and signal controllers are due to strike, which will risk the daily operations of services across the national network.

For three days every service across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire will be cancelled, expected to cause widespread travel disruption.

ScotRail confirmed only five routes would operate on a reduced basis between Glasgow and Edinburgh from 7.30am to 6.30pm on the affected days.

It means no services will run between Aberdeen and Inverness, nor from either city down south to the Central Belt.

David Simpson, ScotRail’s service delivery director, said: “Regrettably, this strike action by RMT members of Network Rail means that we will not be able to operate the vast majority of our services during the period of strike action.

“Customers should expect significant disruption to services next week, including on the days between strike action.

“On the five routes where we are able to operate a very limited service on strike days, we’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to.”

What ScotRail services will run?

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk High: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Bathgate: two trains per hour

Glasgow – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour

Glasgow – Lanark: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Shotts: one train per hour

No train services north of Central Belt

Effectively, no trains will operate north of Central Scotland due to no staff being able to operate the signal boxes.

RMT balloted its members across 15 rail companies and Network Rail, with members voting in favour of strike action.

While ScotRail was not one of those companies the train operator is reliant on Network Rail to operate railway infrastructure in Scotland.

This comes as ScotRail resolved its own dispute with driver’s union Aslef, forcing the newly state-owned operator to cut 700 daily services across its network.

Last week the two sides agreed to a 5% pay increase for ScotRail’s 1,200 drivers, however, new strike action means more railway misery for passengers.

To find out how strike action by RMT members will impact your journey, visit the ScotRail website.