Date confirmed: Aberdeenshire Council to introduce second recycling bin by next spring

By Louise Glen
June 15, 2022, 9:49 pm Updated: June 15, 2022, 9:52 pm
All change for bin collections in Aberdeenshire. Picture supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
A major overhaul of waste collections in Aberdeenshire will see a three-weekly uplift of recycling and waste – and a third bin offered to every home.

The scheme, that will be introduced from spring next year, means a “containers” bin will sit alongside the two existing paper and waste bins.

Aberdeenshire Council has received £3.4million in funding from Zero Waste Scotland’s recycling improvement fund, to help it achieve its ambitions.

Council officers said at the moment 60% of waste in black bags could be recycled, and 28% of the contents of refuse bins currently being made up of food waste.

What does the scheme look like?

  • Week 1: Non-recyclable waste, sometimes referred to as your landfill bin, plus food waste. The scheme will use existing black/grey bin and food waste caddy.
  • Week 2: Paper and card plus food waste The scheme will use existing, blue-lidded recycling bin plus food waste caddy.
  • Week 3: New containers collection plus food waste, this will be food and drink cans, cartons, plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays, all using a new bin, plus food waste caddy.

The move towards more recycling, the council says is to “cut the volume of unnecessary waste going to landfill”.

Ewan Wallace, head of environment and sustainability at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “The changes to the household recycling and waste collection services are being introduced to help increase the quantity and quality of recycling collected in Aberdeenshire and reduce the volume of unnecessary waste going to landfill whilst complying with the Scottish Household Recycling Charter code of practice.

“By providing additional recycling capacity and reducing the collection frequency of the non-recyclable waste bin, this will encourage householders to maximise what can be recycled from their waste.”

Councillor John Crawley
Councillor John Crawley, chairman of the council’s infrastructure services committee, said: “This is a really positive step that will give Aberdeenshire residents the means to recycle much more of their household waste, in turn, helping the area play its own crucial part in reaching Scotland’s ambitious climate targets.

“We know that Aberdeenshire households currently send to landfill a large fraction of what could be recycled, which is not only a burden on the environment, but also council spending that could be used elsewhere.”

Council saving of £7o0,ooo

The scheme is expected to divert up to 6,000 tonnes of materials into recycling, with annual revenue savings for the council anticipated in the region of £700,000.

Councillor Isobel Davidson, infrastructure services committee vice-chair, said:”Like previous changes to collections, we expect some degree of adjustment, however, we are confident residents will appreciate the need for change and experience its benefits in the future.”

As well as training for people in the new scheme, community waste officers will also continue to provide advice and guidance for any resident who may be unsure of the new operation.

Large families and those with nappies can request additional bins. Special arrangement were being introduced for households who have no space for a third bin.

