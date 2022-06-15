Cove Rangers: Life away from football galvanised Jim McIntyre for dugout return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Life away from football galvanised Jim McIntyre for dugout return

By Jamie Durent
June 15, 2022, 10:30 pm
New Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Photos by Wullie Marr
Jim McIntyre feels his time away from football has refreshed him after his return to club management with Cove Rangers.

McIntyre, who won the League Cup with Ross County in 2016, was unveiled on Wednesday as Paul Hartley’s successor at the Balmoral Stadium.

The 50-year-old had been out of work since leaving Dundee in 2019, but came through as the top candidate in the interview process. He will be joined at Cove by Jimmy Boyle, who was his assistant at Dens Park.

During his time out of the game, McIntyre retrained as a personal trainer and set up his own business in his native Dunblane. So a return to the dugout had to be at the right club.

“It’s quite exciting,” said McIntyre. “When you get into the interview process, you’re never quite sure how it’s going to go, but I’m absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity. There was a lot of really top candidates in for this job and I’m delighted that I’ve been picked.

“It has felt like a long time, but it hasn’t as well. What you learn is that there is life outside football as well.

Jim McIntyre has signed a one-year rolling deal at Cove Rangers
Jim McIntyre has signed a one-year rolling deal at Cove Rangers.

“I went away and retrained and started my own business in personal training. I was really enjoying that and sometimes you think: ‘will there be another opportunity that comes along?’

“Fortunately for me, there was. But it had to be the right thing.

“It had to be at a club that I thought were on the up, making progress, that I was going to get the chance to manage and that I was working for good people. That was the big thing.”

McIntyre won the old First Division with Dunfermline in 2011 and had impressed enough at Queen of the South during the 2013-14 season to be tempted to Dingwall by County.

He steered the Staggies into the top six and won the League Cup in 2016.

However, County sacked him and assistant Billy Dodds a year later and, in his last managerial position at Dens Park, the Dark Blues were relegated to the second tier.

There are similarities to a couple of his previous jobs for McIntyre, who was drawn in by the ambition of Cove.

“I think just how well they’ve done recently,” he added. “Keith’s (Moorhouse, chairman) ambition for the club and where he wants to take it. It is a project that he sees Cove being a full-time club.

Jim McIntyre with Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse
Jim McIntyre with Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse.

“We’re not going to put a number of years on that, but that’s the way we want to go. The club wants to grow year on year, which in a lot of ways is similar to jobs I’ve had before.

“(It is similar to) the one at Ross County, albeit they were already in the top level.

“I liken this job a wee bit to the Queen of the South job, where you’re coming in at the start of pre-season and most of the players are already there.

“We do need a few additions to help the good players that we have. It’s about working with the team that you’ve got that has been very successful, a team that’s been used to winning games and now we’re going into a really tough league.

“But there’s no reason why we can’t go and perform at that level.”

