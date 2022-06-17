Two charged in connection with video of Aberdeen fight involving Shay Logan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been charged in connection with a viral video of a fight filmed in Aberdeen city centre.

A police investigation was launched into the clip shared on social media showing football player Shay Logan fighting with another man on an Aberdeen street.

The incident took place on Chapel Street in the early hours of Saturday, June 11.

A 23-year-old and 34-year-old man have now been charged in connection with the incident and issued with fixed penalty notices.

Following enquiries into a video circulating on social media which showed a disturbance on Chapel Street in Aberdeen in the early hours of Saturday, 11 June, 2022, two men, aged 23 and 34, have been charged in connection with the incident and issued with fixed penalty notices. pic.twitter.com/T6zSpmNDqx — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) June 17, 2022

The video appears to show the Cove Rangers player involved in a fight with another man outside a city centre chip shop.

It is understood the former Dons player had been out in the city with teammates that night.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to say the video showed him acting to “protect” himself.

He wrote: “When provoked I am going to stand up for myself, I am a human being like everyone else.”