Craig Campbell pleased to add Ruardhri Nicol to Brora squad

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell is pleased to have bolstered his squad with the addition of Ruardhri Nicol.

The 18-year-old custodian has joined the Cattachs after leaving Inverness Caley Thistle.

Nicol had a loan spell at Dudgeon Park last season and Campbell believes working alongside Brora’s number one Joe Malin will benefit the teenager.

He said: “We had Ruardhri last season on loan and he’s a good young lad with good enthusiasm.

“He played a few games and did really well for us, especially when you consider goalkeepers at a young age don’t tend to play a lot of football.

“Ruardhri did well and got some experience with us, Joe Malin likes working with him as well so once we found he was available we made our move.

“We’re delighted to get him in. I think it will work well for Ruardhri to work with Joe because the experience Joe’s got can only help him.

📝 Brora Rangers are delighted to announce the permanent signing of goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol following his departure from Caley Thistle. Ruardhri joins the club on a one year deal. pic.twitter.com/qZKKU9fiST — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) June 17, 2022

“That bodes well for both of them and also for the club going forward.”

Campbell remains on the look-out for more new additions, but won’t be rushing into anything.

He added: “We’ve got a decent squad and we’re always looking to add, but they need to be the right players.

“There’s no point in signing players just to make up the numbers.

“We need to improve the squad and improve the competition and we’re always on the look out but it’s quite a lean market at the moment.”