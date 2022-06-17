Craig Campbell pleased to add Ruardhri Nicol to Brora squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

Craig Campbell pleased to add Ruardhri Nicol to Brora squad

By Callum Law
June 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 5:35 pm
Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell is pleased to have signed Ruardhri Nicol
Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell is pleased to have signed Ruardhri Nicol

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell is pleased to have bolstered his squad with the addition of Ruardhri Nicol.

The 18-year-old custodian has joined the Cattachs after leaving Inverness Caley Thistle.

Nicol had a loan spell at Dudgeon Park last season and Campbell believes working alongside Brora’s number one Joe Malin will benefit the teenager.

He said: “We had Ruardhri last season on loan and he’s a good young lad with good enthusiasm.

“He played a few games and did really well for us, especially when you consider goalkeepers at a young age don’t tend to play a lot of football.

“Ruardhri did well and got some experience with us, Joe Malin likes working with him as well so once we found he was available we made our move.

“We’re delighted to get him in. I think it will work well for Ruardhri to work with Joe because the experience Joe’s got can only help him.

“That bodes well for both of them and also for the club going forward.”

Campbell remains on the look-out for more new additions, but won’t be rushing into anything.

He added: “We’ve got a decent squad and we’re always looking to add, but they need to be the right players.

“There’s no point in signing players just to make up the numbers.

“We need to improve the squad and improve the competition and we’re always on the look out but it’s quite a lean market at the moment.”

