Aberdeen Science Centre named in Tripadvisor’s top 10% of visitor attractions

Aberdeen Science Centre has received the Traveler’s Choice Award from Tripadvisor for the second year in a row – ranking it in the top 10% most recommended visitor attractions.

Businesses that are awarded with this certificate must rank among the top 10% of the travel company’s listings, and to qualify a visitor attraction must have great reviews from travellers around the globe over the past 12 months.

It has 92 reviews on Tripadvisor, with 84 visitors rating their visit as excellent.

Along with staff and exhibits, visitors praised the centre’s dog-friendly cafe and clean toilets, as well as mentioning that they spent a longer time at the venue than they initially expected.

Aberdeen Science Centre chief executive, Bryan Snelling said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded the Travellers’ Choice award by Tripadvisor again, especially as it is based solely on the feedback from our visitors.

“The team has done an amazing job engaging and supporting visitors to the science centre and that’s often pointed out along with our fascinating science experiments in the reviews.”

‘You’ve adapted brilliantly’

Tripadvisor chief commercial officer, Kanika Soni added: “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognise the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most – your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough, but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic.

“Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travellers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”

It is the second major award for Aberdeen Science Centre in recent months, as in April it was announced that VisitScotland had awarded it a five-star rating, becoming only the second attraction in the city to achieve this.

Aberdeen Science Centre reopened in Autumn 2021, following a major £6million redevelopment project to create a base reflecting the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) priorities for both industry and education.