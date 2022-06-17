Aberdeen Science Centre named in Tripadvisor’s top 10% of visitor attractions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Science Centre named in Tripadvisor’s top 10% of visitor attractions

By Chris Cromar
June 17, 2022, 5:58 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 6:01 pm
Aberdeen Science Centre is located on the city's Constitution Street.
Aberdeen Science Centre has received the Traveler’s Choice Award from Tripadvisor for the second year in a row – ranking it in the top 10% most recommended visitor attractions.

Businesses that are awarded with this certificate must rank among the top 10% of the travel company’s listings, and to qualify a visitor attraction must have great reviews from travellers around the globe over the past 12 months.

It has 92 reviews on Tripadvisor, with 84 visitors rating their visit as excellent.

Along with staff and exhibits, visitors praised the centre’s dog-friendly cafe and clean toilets, as well as mentioning that they spent a longer time at the venue than they initially expected.

Chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre, Bryan Snelling. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Aberdeen Science Centre chief executive, Bryan Snelling said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded the Travellers’ Choice award by Tripadvisor again, especially as it is based solely on the feedback from our visitors.

“The team has done an amazing job engaging and supporting visitors to the science centre and that’s often pointed out along with our fascinating science experiments in the reviews.”

‘You’ve adapted brilliantly’

Tripadvisor chief commercial officer, Kanika Soni added: “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognise the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most – your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough, but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic.

“Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travellers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”

It is the second major award for Aberdeen Science Centre in recent months, as in April it was announced that VisitScotland had awarded it a five-star rating, becoming only the second attraction in the city to achieve this.

Aberdeen Science Centre reopened in Autumn 2021, following a major £6million redevelopment project to create a base reflecting the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) priorities for both industry and education.

