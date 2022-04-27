‘Putting Aberdeen on the map’: Aberdeen Science Centre awarded an impressive five stars by VisitScotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Science Centre has been awarded a prestigious five-star rating from national tourist board, VisitScotland.

The 5-Star Quality Assurance status is the highest awarded, indicating “an exceptional standard – hard to fault quality, hospitality and service.”

The visitor attraction, packed full with interactive exhibits, now becomes one of two in the city to hold this five-star award.

This award comes less than 18 months after the centre reopened following a transformational £6million refurbishment.

The newly developed facilities hold more than 60 new interactive exhibits spread across six zones accommodating for all ages.

Award is the ‘cherry on top’

Chief executive Bryan Snelling said there are a combination of aspects that helped them achieve the award.

He said: “The facilities that we now have are phenomenal, a complete change in what was here before the redevelopment.”

“But it’s not just about what we have here, it’s about the experience.”

Mr Snelling praised his team and also the partnership with Grub who have a cafe at the facility.

There are 30 members of staff, with many more behind the scenes who helped design the place that Mr Snelling said “deserve recognition”.

He added: “The way that our staff interact with visitors, look after them, help and explain everything to them, that is just a big a part as having the wonderful facilities that you see here.

“And I’m really proud of every single one of them.

“It’s a lovely work culture. It’s a wonderful atmosphere when you come in every morning. People enjoy working here and the five star accolade is the cherry on top.”

Proof of world-class quality

Rob Dickson, VisitScotland’s director of the industry and destination development, said the team should be proud.

“This is not an award that is given out lightly,” he said. “It is an award that demands attention to detail, commitment to a high quality and really fundamentally, hard work.”

VisitScotland’s quality assurance scheme, he said, gives visitors the assurance that this is a high level visitor attraction. Having more five star attractions in the city helps to “put Aberdeen on the map”.

Mr Dickson added: “In this case it’s great to be providing this fantastic facility that covers such a huge span of interest for all ages.

“Five stars is a world-class quality and that’s why it’s so important that we recognise and reward this level of quality.”

Mr Dickson said the tourism economy has had a challenging few years and has had very few international visitors in Scotland. In a tough market, he said this five star award will put you ahead of the crowd.

“It’s a competitive market and you’re not going to attract domestic visitors or international visitors unless you’ve got an offer that is high profile, high quality and is able to attract visitors.

“And what this does is it absolutely places you at the forefront of the market and it gives you that competitive edge compared to other destinations and other attractions. “