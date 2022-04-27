‘Putting Aberdeen on the map’: Aberdeen Science Centre awarded an impressive five stars by VisitScotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Putting Aberdeen on the map’: Aberdeen Science Centre awarded an impressive five stars by VisitScotland

By Joanna Bremner and Lottie Hood
April 27, 2022, 5:05 pm Updated: April 27, 2022, 5:11 pm
Aberdeen Science Centre is the now the second attraction in Aberdeen to hold the prestigious award. Picture by Paul Glendell
Aberdeen Science Centre is the now the second attraction in Aberdeen to hold the prestigious award. Picture by Paul Glendell

Aberdeen Science Centre has been awarded a prestigious five-star rating from national tourist board, VisitScotland.

The 5-Star Quality Assurance status is the highest awarded, indicating “an exceptional standard – hard to fault quality, hospitality and service.”

The visitor attraction, packed full with interactive exhibits, now becomes one of two in the city to hold this five-star award.

This award comes less than 18 months after the centre reopened following a transformational £6million refurbishment.

The newly developed facilities hold more than 60 new interactive exhibits spread across six zones accommodating for all ages.

Award is the ‘cherry on top’

Chief executive Bryan Snelling said there are a combination of aspects that helped them achieve the award.

He said: “The facilities that we now have are phenomenal, a complete change in what was here before the redevelopment.”

“But it’s not just about what we have here, it’s about the experience.”

Pictured are; back row from left Aberdeen Science centre staff, Erin Flett, Kieron Liddle, Adam Corrie and Amy McTeir. Front row from left Rob Dickson, Visit Scotland director of destination development presenting the award to Bryan Snelling Cheif exec of Aberdeen Science museum. Picture by Paul Glendell

Mr Snelling praised his team and also the partnership with Grub who have a cafe at the facility.

There are 30 members of staff, with many more behind the scenes who helped design the place that Mr Snelling said “deserve recognition”.

He added: “The way that our staff interact with visitors, look after them, help and explain everything to them, that is just a big a part as having the wonderful facilities that you see here.

“And I’m really proud of every single one of them.

“It’s a lovely work culture. It’s a wonderful atmosphere when you come in every morning. People enjoy working here and the five star accolade is the cherry on top.”

Proof of world-class quality

Rob Dickson, VisitScotland’s director of the industry and destination development, said the team should be proud.

“This is not an award that is given out lightly,” he said. “It is an award that demands attention to detail, commitment to a high quality and really fundamentally, hard work.”

VisitScotland’s quality assurance scheme, he said, gives visitors the assurance that this is a high level visitor attraction. Having more five star attractions in the city helps to “put Aberdeen on the map”.

Mr Dickson added: “In this case it’s great to be providing this fantastic facility that covers such a huge span of interest for all ages.

“Five stars is a world-class quality and that’s why it’s so important that we recognise and reward this level of quality.”

Rob Dickson, from Visit Scotland director of destination development at Visit Scotland, trying out the life sciences exhibit. Paul Glendell/DCT Media

Mr Dickson said the tourism economy has had a challenging few years and has had very few international visitors in Scotland. In a tough market, he said this five star award will put you ahead of the crowd.

“It’s a competitive market and you’re not going to attract domestic visitors or international visitors unless you’ve got an offer that is high profile, high quality and is able to attract visitors.

“And what this does is it absolutely places you at the forefront of the market and it gives you that competitive edge compared to other destinations and other attractions. “

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal