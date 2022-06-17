Aberdeen University research inspires first commercial production of cold pressed hemp oil in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen University research inspires first commercial production of cold pressed hemp oil in Scotland

By Ellie Milne
June 17, 2022, 7:49 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 9:05 pm
Dr Madalina Neacsu and David McLelland with the press. Supplied by Aberdeen University.
Cold pressed hemp oil has been commercially produced in Scotland for the first time, using seed grown in Aberdeenshire and Angus.

The work was inspired by research into the crop’s nutritional, health and environmental benefits at Aberdeen University’s Rowett Institute.

The oil is being pressed at the Norvite Animal Nutrition Company, north of Oldmeldrum, involving farmers from the Scottish Hemp Growers Association.

Dr Madaline Neacsu, who is leading the research, said: “Hemp is truly a carbon-neutral, environmentally friendly crop.

“We will be looking at the potential of hemp as a functional food ingredient by assessing the metabolism, bioavailability and biological activity of the nutrients and other bioactives.

David McLelland, from Norvite, showing the newly pressed hemp oil before it was filtered. Supplied by Aberdeen University.

‘Restarting hemp growing industry’

“This will inform on its potential to be used as part of nutritional strategies to prevent or support people living with or at risk of non-communicable disorders such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Our research has showed how adding hemp seed flour to your diet can help promote satiety and we are seeking to understand how re-establishing the production of hemp in Scotland could offer a more sustainable alternative to importing protein-rich crops like soya bean.”

Graeme Warren, from Waterside Farm, added: “It has been very encouraging so far to see the interest in re-starting the hemp growing industry in Scotland and the positive benefits that the crop can bring, both environmentally and in the health benefits of the end products.”

