Aberdeen University research inspires first commercial production of cold pressed hemp oil in Scotland

Cold pressed hemp oil has been commercially produced in Scotland for the first time, using seed grown in Aberdeenshire and Angus.

The work was inspired by research into the crop’s nutritional, health and environmental benefits at Aberdeen University’s Rowett Institute.

The oil is being pressed at the Norvite Animal Nutrition Company, north of Oldmeldrum, involving farmers from the Scottish Hemp Growers Association.

Dr Madaline Neacsu, who is leading the research, said: “Hemp is truly a carbon-neutral, environmentally friendly crop.

“We will be looking at the potential of hemp as a functional food ingredient by assessing the metabolism, bioavailability and biological activity of the nutrients and other bioactives.

‘Restarting hemp growing industry’

“This will inform on its potential to be used as part of nutritional strategies to prevent or support people living with or at risk of non-communicable disorders such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

“Our research has showed how adding hemp seed flour to your diet can help promote satiety and we are seeking to understand how re-establishing the production of hemp in Scotland could offer a more sustainable alternative to importing protein-rich crops like soya bean.”

Graeme Warren, from Waterside Farm, added: “It has been very encouraging so far to see the interest in re-starting the hemp growing industry in Scotland and the positive benefits that the crop can bring, both environmentally and in the health benefits of the end products.”