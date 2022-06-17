Energy minister Greg Hands upbeat on North Sea investment prospects despite windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Energy minister Greg Hands upbeat on North Sea investment prospects despite windfall tax

By Keith Findlay
June 17, 2022, 7:53 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 9:02 pm
Energy minister Greg Hands during his visit offshore.
Energy minister Greg Hands has insisted the new windfall tax on the North Sea energy industry will not deter investment.

And the sector has a lot to be positive about in a wave of renewable projects gathering pace, he said.

Mr Hands was speaking just after he returned to Aberdeen following his visit to an offshore platform.

He was a guest of French energy giant TotalEnergies on one of its key production facilities on the Elgin and Franklin gas and condensate fields in the Central Graben Area of the North Sea, about 150 miles east of Aberdeen.

Fourth time in Aberdeen as energy minister

And on his fourth visit to Aberdeen in his nine months as energy minister, he also met representatives of the Granite City-based North Sea Transition Authority – the offshore industry’s watchdog – and trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).

The flying visit to the north-east – kept short due to concerns about potential travel disruption amid aviation sector woes – came just a few weeks after Chancellor Rishi Sunak caved in to widespread demands for windfall tax on the UK energy industry.

The sector had repeatedly warned the move would hit future investment and threaten jobs.

But Mr Sunak was under growing pressure to mitigate fast-rising household energy bills, taking aim at North Sea firms’ hefty profits after a sharp rise in crude oil prices.

We want to see people investing in oil and gas.”

Greg Hands, energy minister.

Mr Hands said: “I have every confidence investment will not be affected by the announcement by the chancellor on May 26.

“There were a lot of allowances for investment within that.

“Our message is we want to see people investing in oil and gas.”

Mr Hands said he was a strong advocate of making sure conditions are ripe for companies to spend in the UK, having previously served as Britain’s investment minister.

North Sea oil and gas has a “fantastic track record”, while the north-east and the rest of the UK can also reap the rewards of the world’s largest offshore wind sector, he said.

The minister said assets like the Elgin-Franklin fields, together producing about 5% of the UK’s gas requirement, with TotalEnergies accounting for 12%, were vital for Britain’s energy security.

Energy minister Greg Hands, right, with Total Exploration and Production UK managing director Jean-Luc Guiziou.

Earlier this year the UK Government unveiled its Energy Security Strategy, aimed at setting out how Britain can accelerate home-grown power and increase energy independence.

The main goal is to increase low carbon electricity production to 95% by 2030.

Offshore wind is a focus, with the target of reaching 50 gigawatts of energy production by 2030.

Mr Hands said he was in the north-east to “thank” TotalEnergies and the widerNorth Sea energy industry for “putting money where their mouth is” in terms of ongoing investment, as well as for its “increasing move into renewables”.

The Elgin-Franklin fields are a major source of UK gas.

The minister had no fresh news to share about carbon capture and storage (CCS) funding.

A Scottish Cluster – comprised of major industrial emitters and the developers behind the flagship Acorn CCS project, planned for Peterhead – was passed over for “Track 1” government funding last year.

The Scottish scheme was instead selected as a “reserve cluster”.

Mr Hands rounded off his visit by meeting OEUK chief executive Deirdre Michie.

An OEUK spokeswoman said: “We continue to raise concerns over the windfall tax and restated our commitment to working with government to now mitigate the negative impacts this will have on production, jobs and our ability to attract much-needed investment into the basin.”

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

