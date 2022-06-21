Two men charged following string of car thefts in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men are due to appear in court today after a number of car thefts and attempted robberies in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Cars were stolen from properties on Morningfield Road and North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen and Hillside Crescent in Westhill in the early hours of Monday.

Police say attempted thefts were also reported on Hamilton Place and Morningfield Road in Aberdeen and Hillside Crescent in Westhill at about the same time.

They have now charged two men, aged 24 and 29, but say they are still searching for a third person. They will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

On Monday, Scott and Hayley Barr told the P&J about the moment their dog raised the alarm as three people stole their Audi A4.

Just an hour later, the couple, of Morningfield Road, heard their car was involved in another theft in Westhill.

Syed Hussain, his wife and two sons were sleeping when a masked man climbed through a window, stole their car key before pushing their vehicle down the driveway and fleeing with it.