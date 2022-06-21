7 most mindblowing acts you’ll see on Circus Extreme

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The circus is coming to town! Oh, but this is not just any other circus. It’s Circus Extreme!

After five years of preparations, Circus Extreme is finally rolling out and welcoming audiences back into its Big Top – the largest in the UK.

In this climate controlled, Covid secure setting, you can get comfortable in a theatre-style seat and enjoy the one and a half-hour programme that’s jam-packed with the most talented performers in the world.

There are the expected clowns, dancers, singers, and musicians, of course. But the show also features entertainers who are so amazing, they’ve broken world records. Your jaws are sure to drop by the end of each act.

Here, we’ll tell you which acts will blow your mind in the wonderful spectacle and truly unforgettable experience that is Circus Extreme.

7 Acts that will make your heart race at Circus Extreme:

1. Ayala Troupe’s high wire act

This group has performed all over the globe, most recently in the world-famous Monte Carlo Circus Festival. Now, they’re bringing their award winning act to the UK, where it has never been seen before. Watch them perform breathtaking stunts on a tightrope suspended 12 meters high without any safety net! Look out for Henry, the Prince of Clowns, who broke the world record for the most skips on a tightrope in one minute. He managed an incredible 211 skips in 60 seconds. That’s three skips every second!

2. EXTREME® freestyle motocross team

The EXTREME® freestyle motocross team will show off its jaw-dropping stunts in the Big Top, with pilots flying through the air and displaying cliff-hanger stunts like the Superman and Nac Nac, just to name a few. Battling for air space, the riders are sure to get your adrenaline pumping as they defy gravity with incredible mid-air backflips.

3. EXTREME® stunt riding team

Here’s one for the petrolheads! Watch out for the EXTREME® stunt riding team’s Globe of Death – the most death-defying act ever demonstrated! This amazing stunt will take performers under G-force similar to that of a fighter pilot. You’ll be on the edge of your seat as they loop vertically and horizontally in a mesh sphere.

4. Tetiana’s slack wire

Fresh from her Golden Buzzer performances on the show, Supertalent (Croatia’s answer to Britain’s Got Talent), Tetiana Kundyk showcases her awesome balancing skills in her distinctive alluring style. You’ll be holding your breath when she sits on a chair that’s perfectly balanced on a slack wire about two meters high from the ground.

5. Bad Guy Juggler

Bad Guy Juggler Tony Garcia grew up in Spain as a 5th generation circus artist. He’s been practicing since he was 5 years old and now, he holds the record for juggling ten balls at once. On stage, see him merge his hand skills with energy and fire together with a troupe of dancers and musicians performing with unique twists.

6. Laura Miller’s aquatic aerial ring

After surviving breast cancer and recovering from treatment, 42-year-old legendary aerial artist Laura Miller is back – better than ever! She will be performing her internationally-renowned aquatic aerial ring act, which unites the elements of air, water, and fire. You’ll be awestruck as visually stunning lights and music serve as the mesmerising backdrop to Laura’s skillful and graceful aerial hoop skills.

7. Aerial Duo Polischuk

You won’t want to miss the death defying airborne stunts of the sensational Aerial Duo Polischuk. Watch in awe as they hold each other by their teeth high in the roof of the Big Top – one of the very few acts in the world to perform these mid-air stunts.

When and where you can find Circus Extreme in the UK:

DUNDEE

Riverside Park,

Dundee, DD2 1UG

Wednesday, 22 JUNE to Sunday 3 JULY 2022

ABERDEEN

Queens Links

Aberdeen, AB24 5EF

Friday 8 JULY to Sunday 24 JULY 2022

GLASGOW

Silverburn Shopping Centre,

Green Car Park, G53 6AG

Friday 29 JULY to Sunday 14 AUG 2022

LIVERPOOL

Walton Hall Park

Liverpool, L4 9XP

Friday 19 August to Sunday 4 September 2022

Get your tickets to watch Circus Extreme, the most exciting show you’ll ever see!