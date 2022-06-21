7 most mindblowing acts you’ll see on Circus Extreme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

7 most mindblowing acts you’ll see on Circus Extreme

In partnership with Circus Extreme
June 21, 2022, 2:08 pm
performers pose with sphere on stage at Circus Extreme
Circus Extreme brings together the most incredible performers from around the globe for its unforgettable show.

The circus is coming to town! Oh, but this is not just any other circus. It’s Circus Extreme!

After five years of preparations, Circus Extreme is finally rolling out and welcoming audiences back into its Big Top – the largest in the UK.

In this climate controlled, Covid secure setting, you can get comfortable in a theatre-style seat and enjoy the one and a half-hour programme that’s jam-packed with the most talented performers in the world.

dancers trail clown on a motorcycle in Circus Extreme
Expect to see modern twists to classic clown escapades in Circus Extreme.

There are the expected clowns, dancers, singers, and musicians, of course. But the show also features entertainers who are so amazing, they’ve broken world records. Your jaws are sure to drop by the end of each act.

Here, we’ll tell you which acts will blow your mind in the wonderful spectacle and truly unforgettable experience that is Circus Extreme.

7 Acts that will make your heart race at Circus Extreme:

1. Ayala Troupe’s high wire act

This group has performed all over the globe, most recently in the world-famous Monte Carlo Circus Festival. Now, they’re bringing their award winning act to the UK, where it has never been seen before. Watch them perform breathtaking stunts on a tightrope suspended 12 meters high without any safety net! Look out for Henry, the Prince of Clowns, who broke the world record for the most skips on a tightrope in one minute. He managed an incredible 211 skips in 60 seconds. That’s three skips every second!

2. EXTREME® freestyle motocross team

The EXTREME® freestyle motocross team will show off its jaw-dropping stunts in the Big Top, with pilots flying through the air and displaying cliff-hanger stunts like the Superman and Nac Nac, just to name a few. Battling for air space, the riders are sure to get your adrenaline pumping as they defy gravity with incredible mid-air backflips.

3. EXTREME® stunt riding team

pilot rides motorcycle inside a giant spehere in Circus Extreme
Circus Extreme features pilots riding their motorcycles inside a giant metal sphere.

Here’s one for the petrolheads! Watch out for the EXTREME® stunt riding team’s Globe of Death – the most death-defying act ever demonstrated! This amazing stunt will take performers under G-force similar to that of a fighter pilot. You’ll be on the edge of your seat as they loop vertically and horizontally in a mesh sphere.

4. Tetiana’s slack wire

Fresh from her Golden Buzzer performances on the show, Supertalent (Croatia’s answer to Britain’s Got Talent), Tetiana Kundyk showcases her awesome balancing skills in her distinctive alluring style. You’ll be holding your breath when she sits on a chair that’s perfectly balanced on a slack wire about two meters high from the ground.

5. Bad Guy Juggler

Bad Guy Juggler Tony Garcia grew up in Spain as a 5th generation circus artist. He’s been practicing since he was 5 years old and now, he holds the record for juggling ten balls at once. On stage, see him merge his hand skills with energy and fire together with a troupe of dancers and musicians performing with unique twists.

6. Laura Miller’s aquatic aerial ring

Laura Miller performs her aquatic aerial routine in Circus Extreme
Laura Miller performs her mesmerising aquatic aerial routine in Circus Extreme.

After surviving breast cancer and recovering from treatment, 42-year-old legendary aerial artist Laura Miller is back – better than ever! She will be performing her internationally-renowned aquatic aerial ring act, which unites the elements of air, water, and fire. You’ll be awestruck as visually stunning lights and music serve as the mesmerising backdrop to Laura’s skillful and graceful aerial hoop skills.

7. Aerial Duo Polischuk

You won’t want to miss the death defying airborne stunts of the sensational Aerial Duo Polischuk. Watch in awe as they hold each other by their teeth high in the roof of the Big Top – one of the very few acts in the world to perform these mid-air stunts.

When and where you can find Circus Extreme in the UK:

DUNDEE

Riverside Park,
Dundee, DD2 1UG

Wednesday, 22 JUNE to Sunday 3 JULY 2022

ABERDEEN

Queens Links
Aberdeen, AB24 5EF

Friday 8 JULY to Sunday 24 JULY 2022

GLASGOW

Silverburn Shopping Centre,
Green Car Park, G53 6AG

Friday 29 JULY to Sunday 14 AUG 2022

LIVERPOOL

Walton Hall Park
Liverpool, L4 9XP

Friday 19 August to Sunday 4 September 2022

 

Circus Extreme logo with featured clowns, acrobats, and stunt riders
Circus Extreme is one of the greatest shows of its time, with something for everyone to enjoy!

Get your tickets to watch Circus Extreme, the most exciting show you’ll ever see!

