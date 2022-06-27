Two men and 15-year-old charged following string of vehicle thefts in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men and a teenage boy have been charged in connection with a series of vehicle thefts in the Aberdeen area.

Police received 11 reports of vehicle theft and attempted vehicle theft between May 31 and June 23.

Two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested for theft and road traffic offences on the city’s Clifton Road on Thursday and appeared in court on Friday.

The 15-year-old boy was also later arrested in connection and a report was submitted to the Children’s Reporter.

Police received reports of incidents on Linksfield Court, Kings Court, Pittodrie Place, Cattofield Place, Foresterhill Court, Donbank Terrace, Gordons Mills Road, Westray Road, Mastrick Road, Bonnyview Drive and Dubford Terrace.

PC Robert Gordon, of Operation Armour, said: “I am pleased that we were able to arrest three males in connection with these incidents.

“These types of crimes can have a devastating impact on victims and their communities which is why tackling acquisitive crimes remains one of our top priorities.”