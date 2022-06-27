Two men and 15-year-old charged following string of vehicle thefts in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two men and 15-year-old charged following string of vehicle thefts in Aberdeen

By Lauren Robertson
June 27, 2022, 8:52 am Updated: June 27, 2022, 11:47 am
Police have arrested a man after a fire in Stratton in Inverness.

Two men and a teenage boy have been charged in connection with a series of vehicle thefts in the Aberdeen area.

Police received 11 reports of vehicle theft and attempted vehicle theft between May 31 and June 23.

Two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested for theft and road traffic offences on the city’s Clifton Road on Thursday and appeared in court on Friday.

The 15-year-old boy was also later arrested in connection and a report was submitted to the Children’s Reporter.

Police received reports of incidents on Linksfield Court, Kings Court, Pittodrie Place, Cattofield Place, Foresterhill Court, Donbank Terrace, Gordons Mills Road, Westray Road, Mastrick Road, Bonnyview Drive and Dubford Terrace.

PC Robert Gordon, of Operation Armour, said: “I am pleased that we were able to arrest three males in connection with these incidents.

“These types of crimes can have a devastating impact on victims and their communities which is why tackling acquisitive crimes remains one of our top priorities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]