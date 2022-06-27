Pet Shop Boys to bring their greatest hits tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pet Shop Boys are bringing their greatest hits live tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live after playing a blistering headline set at Glastonbury.

The duo today announced four new dates for their critically-acclaimed and sold-out Dreamworld tour, including the Granite City next summer.

It will be their first gig in Aberdeen for more than 30 years.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “Fresh from playing Glastonbury over the weekend, we are delighted to see the Pet Shop Boys announce their Greatest Hits Tour this morning.

Pet Shop Boys will put on ‘quite a show’ at P&J Live

“The last time they played our venue was at the AECC, all the way back in May 1991, so this is a chance for fans to come and enjoy their distinctive sound, who perhaps have never had the opportunity to do so before.

“We know they have a huge following and with their unique style, they will certainly put on quite a show.”

Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour is Pet Shop Boys’ first-ever greatest hits tour and has seen them play shows in the UK and across Europe.

The tour received outstanding reviews with the Manchester date described as “fabulous”, while the London show was “clever, stylish, sometimes poignant, often euphoric”.

How to get tickets for Pet Shop Boys’ greatest hits tour at P&J Live

As well as the success of the tour so far, Pet Shop Boys performed a rapturously received headline set on Sunday on The Other Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, closing this year’s 50th Anniversary of the event. The performance is available to watch back on BBC iPlayer here.

Pet Shop Boys – vocalist Neil Tennant and keyboardist Chris Lowe – have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and are three-time Brit Award winners and six-time Grammy nominees.

They have notched up a string of hit singles and four UK number ones, including West End Girls and It’s A Sin.

Tickets for their Dreamworld gig at P&J Live on June 21 2023 are on sale now at pandjlive.com.

