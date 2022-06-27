Pet Shop Boys to bring their greatest hits tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Pet Shop Boys to bring their greatest hits tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

By Scott Begbie
June 27, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: June 27, 2022, 11:47 am
Pet Shop Boys are heading for P&J Live with their Dreamworld Greatest Hits Live tour.
Pet Shop Boys are heading for P&J Live with their Dreamworld Greatest Hits Live tour.

Pet Shop Boys are bringing their greatest hits live tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live after playing a blistering headline set at Glastonbury.

The duo today announced four new dates for their critically-acclaimed and sold-out Dreamworld tour, including the Granite City next summer.

It will be their first gig in Aberdeen for more than 30 years.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “Fresh from playing Glastonbury over the weekend, we are delighted to see the Pet Shop Boys announce their Greatest Hits Tour this morning.

Chris Lowe and Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys performing on The Other Stage at the Glastonbury Festival.
Chris Lowe (left) and Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys performing on The Other Stage at the Glastonbury Festival.

Pet Shop Boys will put on ‘quite a show’ at P&J Live

“The last time they played our venue was at the AECC, all the way back in May 1991, so this is a chance for fans to come and enjoy their distinctive sound, who perhaps have never had the opportunity to do so before.

“We know they have a huge following and with their unique style, they will certainly put on quite a show.”

Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour is Pet Shop Boys’ first-ever greatest hits tour and has seen them play shows in the UK and across Europe.

Neil Tennant is the consummate showman.
Neil Tennant is the consummate showman.

The tour received outstanding reviews with the Manchester date described as “fabulous”, while the London show was “clever, stylish, sometimes poignant, often euphoric”.

How to get tickets for Pet Shop Boys’ greatest hits tour  at P&J Live

As well as the success of the tour so far, Pet Shop Boys performed a rapturously received headline set on Sunday on The Other Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, closing this year’s 50th Anniversary of the event. The performance is available to watch back on BBC iPlayer here.

Pet Shop Boys will thrill fans with their gig at P&J Live.
Pet Shop Boys will thrill fans with their gig at P&J Live.

Pet Shop Boys – vocalist Neil Tennant and keyboardist Chris Lowe – have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and are three-time Brit Award winners and six-time Grammy nominees.

They have notched up a string of hit singles and four UK number ones, including West End Girls and It’s A Sin.

Tickets for their Dreamworld gig at P&J Live on June 21 2023 are on sale now at pandjlive.com.

