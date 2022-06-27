‘Disastrous’ plan to ban parking and change bus route in Rosemount and Queen’s Cross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Disastrous’ plan to ban parking and change bus route in Rosemount and Queen’s Cross

By Cameron Roy
June 27, 2022, 12:56 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 2:04 pm
Councillor Emma Farquhar has responded to proposed plans which would ban parking on key Aberdeen roads. Supplied by Aberdeen Conservatives.
Councillor Emma Farquhar has responded to proposed plans which would ban parking on key Aberdeen roads. Supplied by Aberdeen Conservatives.

Residents have branded Aberdeen City Council’s plans to ban parking and change bus routes in two areas as “disastrous”.

As part of the council’s Westhill to Aberdeen transport strategy, planning officers have looked at various ways to promote active travel and give buses greater priority.

Focusing on the A944 Westhill to Aberdeen (Mounthooly) road and the A9119 from Carden Place to the A944 Lang Stracht roundabout, several options have been suggested – from imposing car bans, removing parking, adding cycle paths and installing more crossings.

Among the changes proposed is a ban of parking on Albyn Place, Rosemount Place and Carden Place.

A bus stop used for First’s 3 service would also be “diverted” from Rosemount Place which would lead the “rationalisation” of parking on Whitehall Place, Leadside Road and Baker Street.

Described as a “death knell” for businesses in Rosemount, all those working and living in the area are being encouraged to take part in a consultation which is running until Friday, July 1. 

The move comes as Aberdeen City Council proposes giving priority to pedestrians and cyclists. The plans would also mean the number three bus route would not stop in Rosemount.

There are several care homes in the Rosemount area which rely on the number three to transport people across the city.

‘I am horrified’

Faith Robertson, who lives in the area, contacted the P&J amid concern not enough people knew about the proposals.

The 49-year-old is particularly concerned about the changes to the bus stop.

“We only have that bus,” she said. “We need a bus to get people to the hospital.

Faith Robertson believes the number 3 route is essential for the community.
Faith Robertson believes the number 3 route is essential for the community. Supplied by Faith Robertson.

“I am horrified.

“I don’t know what I will do. I have a support dog that I need to travel with.

She added: “I have long Covid and I get breathless. I can’t walk long distances.”

Local business could take a hit

As well as changes to the bus routes, a car parking ban could have an impact on business in the area.

In the past, Rosemount has been successful at attracting local businesses to set up shop in the area – but felt the pinch when the council’s controversial Spaces for People was in place during the pandemic.

Local councillor Emma Farquhar said: “Rosemount is one Aberdeen’s small business success stories with lots of independent shops. They’ve battled through the pandemic and have managed to draw in people from across the city.

“I know the council is under pressure from the SNP government to ban cars but there really should be more consideration given to local need and economy.”

‘Disregard for the local community’

Queens Cross councillor Ken Mcleod urged people to get involved and have their say.

“While this at consultation stage it is important everyone makes their views known,” the Tory councillor said.

“A blanket ban on cars being able to park and access the small businesses shows a disappointing disregard for the local community including residents who will lose on street parking spaces to cycle lanes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]