‘Disastrous’ plan to ban parking and change bus route in Rosemount and Queen’s Cross

Residents have branded Aberdeen City Council’s plans to ban parking and change bus routes in two areas as “disastrous”.

As part of the council’s Westhill to Aberdeen transport strategy, planning officers have looked at various ways to promote active travel and give buses greater priority.

Focusing on the A944 Westhill to Aberdeen (Mounthooly) road and the A9119 from Carden Place to the A944 Lang Stracht roundabout, several options have been suggested – from imposing car bans, removing parking, adding cycle paths and installing more crossings.

Among the changes proposed is a ban of parking on Albyn Place, Rosemount Place and Carden Place.

A bus stop used for First’s 3 service would also be “diverted” from Rosemount Place which would lead the “rationalisation” of parking on Whitehall Place, Leadside Road and Baker Street.

Described as a “death knell” for businesses in Rosemount, all those working and living in the area are being encouraged to take part in a consultation which is running until Friday, July 1.

There are several care homes in the Rosemount area which rely on the number three to transport people across the city.

‘I am horrified’

Faith Robertson, who lives in the area, contacted the P&J amid concern not enough people knew about the proposals.

The 49-year-old is particularly concerned about the changes to the bus stop.

“We only have that bus,” she said. “We need a bus to get people to the hospital.

“I am horrified.

“I don’t know what I will do. I have a support dog that I need to travel with.

She added: “I have long Covid and I get breathless. I can’t walk long distances.”

Local business could take a hit

As well as changes to the bus routes, a car parking ban could have an impact on business in the area.

In the past, Rosemount has been successful at attracting local businesses to set up shop in the area – but felt the pinch when the council’s controversial Spaces for People was in place during the pandemic.

Local councillor Emma Farquhar said: “Rosemount is one Aberdeen’s small business success stories with lots of independent shops. They’ve battled through the pandemic and have managed to draw in people from across the city.

“I know the council is under pressure from the SNP government to ban cars but there really should be more consideration given to local need and economy.”

‘Disregard for the local community’

Queens Cross councillor Ken Mcleod urged people to get involved and have their say.

“While this at consultation stage it is important everyone makes their views known,” the Tory councillor said.

“A blanket ban on cars being able to park and access the small businesses shows a disappointing disregard for the local community including residents who will lose on street parking spaces to cycle lanes.”